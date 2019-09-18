Taylor Swift, 29, recently revealed details on how her feud with Katy Perry started. The two pop stars were always friendly until a spat began snowballing as of 2012. During an interview with Rolling Stone, the singer admits the two weren’t on good terms after Perry “stole” three of her backing dancers during her Red Tour in 2012.

TMZ previously reported that their feud began after three of Swift’s dancer’s quit to join Perry’s Prismatic World Tour. From then on, the two had subtly thrown jabs at each other in the media via music videos, lyrics, and subtweets. After the attempt at sabotaging her tour, Swift came out with her hit song “Bad Blood” which is said to be about her feud with Perry. Her previous interview with Rolling Stone confirmed fans’ suspicions where the singer stated that the song was about a female musician who was a “straight-up enemy”. When talking about said enemy, the Pennsylvania-native revealed,

“For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not. She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?’ Then last year, the other star crossed a line. She did something so horrible, I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just straight-up enemies.’ And it wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me.”

The I Kissed A Girl singer retaliated with her own hit song “Swish Swish” which includes lyrics like “Funny my name keeps comin’ out your mouth / ‘Cause I stay winning / Lay ’em up like / Swish, swish, bish”. The video even includes Nicki Minaj dressed in an outfit that appears reminiscent of the clothes in Swift’s “Bad Blod” music video.

Fast forward to present day and a different Rolling Stone interview, the two pop stars have made up. After years of shady music videos and questionable tweets, Katy Perry made an appearance in Swift’s 2019 LGBTQ anthem “You Need To Calm Down” as the ultimate sign of renewed friendship. The two wear burger and fries costumes and hug it out in front of the camera.

When asked about how and why all this happened, the “Lover” singer revealed,

“We reconnected a while ago. It started when [Katy] sent an olive branch to, like an actual olive branch to my tour – on the first day of my Reputation Stadium tour and I was like, that is not only really cool and really sincere, the note but like, very clever with sending an actual olive branch.”

However, this wasn’t the only act of apology between them as they have both shared their peace offerings on social media. Swift sent Perry a delicious-looking pile of cookies on a plate with “Peace At Last” and peace signs written in jam. The caption read “feels good @tayorswift” with the location tagged as “Let’s be friends,” so I guess you can say it’s really official.

As far as what previously fueled the problems between both of them, Swift shed some insight to Rolling Stone,

“Katy and I were talking about our signs… [Laughs] Of course we were… We were talking about our signs because we had this really, really long talk when we were reconnecting and stuff. And I remember in the long talk, she was like, ‘If we had one glass of white wine right now, we’d both be crying.’ Because we were drinking tea. We’ve had some really good conversations. We were talking about how we’ve had miscommunications with people in the past, not even specifically with each other. She’s like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I’m an archer. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire.’ So it’s completely different ways of processing pain, confusion, misconception. And oftentimes I’ve had this delay in feeling something that hurts me and then saying that it hurts me.'”

Reflecting on the entire ordeal and her side of things, she goes on to say,

“I couldn’t figure out how to learn from it. Because I wasn’t sure exactly what I did that was so wrong. That was really hard for me, because I cannot stand it when people can’t take criticism. So I try to self-examine, and even though that’s really hard and hurts a lot sometimes, I really try to understand where people are coming from when they don’t like me. And I completely get why people wouldn’t like me. Because, you know, I’ve had my insecurities say those things — and things 1,000 times worse.”

I guess these two really did calm down. Check out the entire interview in October’s issue of Rolling Stone magazine.