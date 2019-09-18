During an interview with Rolling Stone, Taylor Swift reveals details on her decade-long feud with rapper Kanye West.

The 29-year-old has admitted to seeing the rapper as “two-faced” and doesn’t see a point to pretending they’re on good terms anymore. Their ongoing war, which started after that infamous 2009 VMAs moment, has been rehashed several times during their twitter spat in 2016 and the lyrical shade thrown at each other in recent music.

The songstress revealed she craved West’s approval after the public humiliation she endured ten years ago. When they began reconnecting and going out to dinners where the rapper would compliment her on her music, Swift admits to feeling like he was “healing her childhood rejection”. She says the following during the interview,

“I started to feel like we reconnected, which felt great for me — because all I ever wanted my whole career after that thing happened in 2009 [VMAs] was for him to respect me. When someone doesn’t respect you so loudly and says you literally don’t deserve to be here — I just so badly wanted that respect from him, and I hate that about myself, that I was like, ‘This guy who’s antagonizing me, I just want his approval.’ But that’s where I was.”

The Bad Blood singer’s hopes were shot down after the 2015 VMAs, where she reveals Kanye reached out to her to ask if she could present him with his award as it would “mean so much” to him. When the rapper took the stage and said the arrangement was coordinated by MTV to boost ratings, Swift realized she had been used. She recalled,

“I’m standing in the audience with my arm around his wife, and this chill ran through my body. I realized he is so two-faced. That he wants to be nice to me behind the scenes, but then he wants to look cool, get up in front of everyone and talk s**t. And I was so upset. He wanted me to come talk to him after the event in his dressing room. I wouldn’t go.”

West sent apologetic flowers to the pop star which is when she vowed to “move past” the situation, although their friendship wasn’t completely healed. Unfortunately, the delicate peace they had exploded after Taylor listened to the rapper’s 2016 hit song “Famous,” which included derogatory lyrics about her. The spat erupted on twitter for everyone to see and even included West’s wife, Kim Kardashian. When asked about why she was so offended, Swift revealed the following,

“The world didn’t understand the context and the events that led up to it. Because nothing ever just happens like that without some lead-up. Some events took place to cause me to be p***ed off when [Kanye] called me a b***h. That was not just a singular event. Basically, I got really sick of the dynamic between he and I…”

The song in question contains lyrics directed at Taylor which go: “For all my Southside n****s that know me best / I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b***h famous (God damn) / I made that b***h famous”

After Swift expressed her frustration at the lyrical dig, the rapper defended himself by stating he had previously shown it to the pop songstress to make sure it was fine. After Swift called him a liar for his statement, Kim Kardashian chimed in and dropped a recording of the singer acknowledging that the song was okay, effectively proving her husband’s innocence and casting shade over Swift’s public image. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Kardashian dropped the recording on National Snake Day.

Oof.

During the recording, the singer can be heard saying, “I’m really glad you had the respect to call me that and tell me that as a friend, about the song. It’s just a really cool thing to do, and a really good show of friendship”. Although we all thought that was all there was to the story, Swift reveals:

“He gets on the phone with me, and I was so touched that he would be respectful and, like, tell me about this one line in the song. [The line being … ‘me and Taylor might still have sex’]. And I was like, ‘OK, good. We’re back on good terms.’ And then when I heard the song, I was like, ‘I’m done with this. If you want to be on bad terms, let’s be on bad terms, but just be real about it.'”

The Look What You Made Me Do singer admits to repeatedly feeling publicly humiliated and shamed by West and has channeled those negative emotions into her successful 2017 album Reputation. Although we benefit every time the scorned songstress releases a song about certain turmoil in her life, hopefully, her recent reconciliation with Katy Perry points to the singer doing more healing and less fighting from now on.