Jake Paul, 22, recently confirmed that he has an open marriage to Tana Mongeau, 21, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The YouTuber also talks about getting divorced.

Both YouTubers tied the knot at the end of July of this year after dating for only a few months. They had a shotgun style wedding in Tana’s hometown, Las Vegas. Fans weren’t sure if their relationship was real or just for views since everything happened so quickly and was documented every step of the way. Their suspicions were further amplified after the couple charged 50$ to view the wedding where there was even a staged fight that took place.

Paul has finally shed light for the confused fans on what exactly is going on with the vlogging couple. The It’s Every Day Bro rapper told ET Live that his marriage to Tana is open and that it’s not official since they never got an actual marriage license.

“I think it happened so fast because we just wanted to do everything so fast, and I don’t think being married on paper is the same thing as just being married in general. I don’t think a paper means you’re married.”

When asked if they would be obtaining a marriage license, Paul stated, “I don’t think so … because we’re probably gonna get divorced eventually.” Although he said it jokingly, fans would not be surprised considering his wife’s statements that fueled the doubts.

Mongeau is the star of a brand new MTV reality series titled Tana Turns 21 where the YouTuber often gives insight on the things going on in her life. While addressing her marriage to Jake Paul, the star said the following,

“Jake and I aren’t officially exclusive so I guess for me we would just take the openness of our relationship into the openness of marriage, right? I think we’re all trying to piece together the puzzles of what we actually want this engagement and ‘marriage’ to be.”

And later adding on,

“Don’t get me wrong I think a wedding is a very serious thing but at the same time I don’t think Jake and I take things very seriously. I have a lot of love for him but it’s still something fun and lighthearted that we’re obviously doing for fun and for content.”

The couple has had to defend their relationship from the start, insisting that it’s real and not just for views. However, when the episode went live, Mongeau had to do some serious backtracking. The star claims her comments were taken out of context, but their fans weren’t having it.

Much speculation can be expected after Paul’s interview with ET Live, considering his wife’s jealousy posts on social media paint a different picture than what he’s saying. While Mongeau had to spend a bit of time away from her vlogging husband to tend to a family emergency and then attending NYFW, Paul was busy hanging out with multiple models and ex-girlfriend Erica Costell. Tana and her supporters did not respond well, with the star photoshopping her wedding selfie onto each model’s torso and her friends and fans attacking Paul in the comment section.

Whether it’s just for views or not, we’ll probably still be tuning in to all the drama!