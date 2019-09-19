Jake Paul, 22, recently interviewed with Entertainment Tonight about his open relationship with wife Tana Mongeau and her flirtation with singer Noah Cyrus.

The YouTuber told ET Live, “So, I think Noah’s wanting to hook up with Tana.” It appears the openness of their relationship may be attracting Miley Cyrus‘ little sister, as fans can see their flirtatious and constant comments under each others Instagram selfies. Paul went on to say,

“Even since the start of the relationship…since the start of our relationship it’s been, like, an open type of thing because that’s just how we both are. And then Noah and Tana are, like, wanting to hook up and I think Noah’s the one pushing that narrative, which I think is dope, again.”

When admitting that he would not be upset if the flirtation evolved to something physical, Paul said, “Yeah, especially if I could be there,” and then joked, “Goddamn girl, where you at?”

Under a picture of Mongeau’s wedding selfie photoshopped onto every girl her husband was surrounded by, Jake ironically commented, “I wish there were clones of u so we could have 3somes.” Fellow YouTuber and ally of his wife Nikita Dragun, shadily commented on his comment “@jakepaul I wish u could be faithful and appreciate the woman that’s keeping u relevant.”

The former vine star commented on the snarky remark during the interview saying,

“Even since the start of the relationship — which is why I think it’s funny that, like, Nikita gets all butt hurt online — since the start of our relationship it’s been, like, an open type of thing because that’s just how we both are.”

Cyrus also commented on the same post with a comment that reads “bxkkxksowp” to which Mongeau replied, “@noahcyrus on my way to ur house.”

It seems something could already be in the works for this throuple!