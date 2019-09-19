Megan Fox was the crush of guys and girls alike during the early 2000s where she headlined movies such as Jennifer’s Body, Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, and more. The 33-year-old has since been out of the limelight, preferring to raise her three children in private and only taking on minor film roles such as her temporary part as Reagan in New Girl.

In a video with Entertainment Tonight, Megan Fox sits down with the director of Jennifer’s Body, Diablo Cody, to celebrate the movie’s 10th anniversary. The actress opens up about suffering from a “psychological breakdown” due to being hypersexualized and that the bad reviews the film received hadn’t phased her as she was already dealing with so much. Fox states,

“There was so much going on with me at that time, that movie being picked apart was not at the top of [my list of concerns]. Because I had such a fraught relationship with the public, and the media, and journalists, and I was struggling so much at that time in general, this didn’t stand out as a particularly painful moment, it was just part of the mix.”

Hell is a teenage girl. 😈 In honor of #JennifersBody's 10-year anniversary, Megan Fox looks back at her iconic role as a boy-eating demon with writer Diablo Cody.https://t.co/IhvMTXCHgE pic.twitter.com/VUXKVNo6Yc — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 18, 2019

The star goes on to explain the mental health issues she was dealing with from being in the spotlight,

“I didn’t want to be seen, I didn’t want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet, I didn’t want to be seen in public at all because the fear, and the belief, and the absolute certainty that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me, or people would stone me or savage me for just being out…so I went through a very dark moment after that.”

Fox explains that being silenced and not taken seriously ahead of the #metoo movement when talking about her hardships from being hypersexualized was hard for her as well.

“I was speaking out and saying, ‘Hey, these things are happening to me and they’re not OK, and everyone was like, ‘Oh well, f**k you. We don’t care, you deserve it.’ Because everybody talked about how you looked or how you dressed or the jokes you made.”

Thankfully, raising children and taking breaks from the spotlight have been therapeutic for the actress. She’s reached a stage in her life where if anyone criticizes her for taking things easy she just responds with a big “f**k you!*