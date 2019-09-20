Top 5 Things To Do for Spooky Season in NYC

Fall is approaching with its signature pumpkin-flavors, hoodie weather, and beautiful color-changing leaves. As summer makes its way to an end, that can only mean one thing: it’s time for Spooky Season! Fall wouldn’t be fall without its fun, spine-chilling events!

1. F&W Schmitt Family Farm

F&W Schmitt Family Farm’s Annual Fall Festival is the perfect place to start off Spooky Season! Located in Melville, NY, the farm’s family-friendly vibes mean that people of all ages can join in on the fun. (It’s also the perfect place if for people who want to take part in the fall festivities but get scared easily). Entry to the farm is free as well as the hayrides! Some of the other attractions which include the playground with inflatables, corn maze, and haunted houses do cost a fee. Visitors can also pick vegetables and their perfect pumpkin for carving or baking. (Sorry, there’s no apple picking here!) There’s even a petting zoo featuring goats, bunnies, chickens, and pony rides! Plan your visit: Saturday, September 28th- Sunday, October, 27th.

2. Rise of the Jack O’Lanterns

Rise of the Jack O’Lanterns is the biggest display of pumpkin art ever! Over 200 artists will be carving over 30,000 pumpkins throughout the country. Ticket prices vary by time and location, but children under 2 can enter free. The event generally takes place outdoors regardless of rain or shine. There are four events taking place in the general New York Tri-State Area: Rise of the Jack O’Lanterns in Old Westbury, NY and Seacaucus, NJ. There is also Night of 1,000 Jack O’ Lanterns in New York, NY and Yorktown Heights, NY. Plan your visit: Friday, October 4th- Monday, October 28th.

3. Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade

This event is perfect for all you dog lovers out there! Located at the East River Park Amphitheater, the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade is a free event for all ages. Pre-registration for the parade is not required, just bring your pup in a Halloween costume. There will be an announced winner for “Best in Show” who will get a prize. Even if you don’t have a dog, it’s a great way to spend a Saturday at the park! Plan your visit: Saturday, October 19th.

4. Blood Manor

For all you brave souls who enjoy getting scared for fun, this one’s for you! Located in NYC’s Hudson Square District, Blood Manor is a haunted house complete with horror-filled rooms, passageways, and mazes for the ultimate fear-inducing experience. If this doesn’t seem scary enough, then consider visiting on their special “Lights Out” nights where you explore the attraction in complete darkness with only a single glow stick lighting the way for you and your group of friends! Plan your visit: Friday, October 4th-Saturday, November 9th.

5. Bane Haunted House

Bane Haunted House is the ultimate spooky attraction for the season. Visitors may have experiences with clowns, claustrophobia, separation anxiety, as well as climbing, jumping, and even crawling throughout the attraction featuring over 100+ live actors! It’s not your average haunted house so enter if you dare. Plan your visit: Friday, September 20th- Sunday, November 10th. (This one gives you a taste of spooky season well before and after the month of October!)