Three high school students from Memphis, Tennessee, went viral after a video of them donating new clothes to a student who is bullied for wearing the same outfit everyday was shared online. The video of 14-year-old, Kristopher Graham, and 16-year-old, Antwain Garrett, looking after their classmate, 14-year-old, Michael Todd, caught the attention of many including celebrities like Ellen Degeneres, who then invited them to the set of her show.

“Once I went home and thought about it, I wanted to apologize to Michael, but I wanted to give him something in apology,” Khristopher shared.

After admiring them and their acts of kindness, she called out another celebrity that they have impacted by their good deed. Will Smith had surprised the group by joining the three boys on the couch and praising their actions.

“What you did felt small to you, but I promise you that is exactly how human beings are supposed to interact with each other,” the actor explained, “Somebody is having a hard time and you help them. It’s that simple.”

Not only did he reward the three students with his motivational words, but with bags full of unreleased merchandise from his New Balance collection. This included new clothes and a new pair of sneakers that he then announced was being gifted to every student in their high school.

The generosity didn’t end there. Ellen contributed, in collaboration with Shutterfly, by awarding a check to each student for $10,000 for their behavior.

While the boys were cheering and waving their huge cardboard checks in excitement, Smith adds, “This is an act of kindness that I don’t want to soon be forgotten.”