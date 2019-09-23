This weekend was busy in the realm of pop culture with the Emmy awards taking place along with numerous A-listers sharing photos from their weekend activities. If you missed any posts from your beloved celebrities, we got you covered. Here are the best celebrity Instagram posts from September 20 to September 22.

Zoe Kravitz

The Big Little Lies actress shared this hilarious throwback of her as a baby with her parents alongside a recent photo of Beyonce with her twins wearing the same outfit.

Lena Headey

The Game of Thrones star shared this behind the scenes Emmys photo of her alongside co-star and fellow nominee, Gwendoline Christie, and actress Naomi Watts.

Jennifer Lopez

The star channeled the same dress and look she wore 20 years ago at the Donatella Versace show over the weekend. And if you really want to see an ultimate celebrity fan section, read the comments of the post where numerous stars praised J.Lo.

Sterling K. Brown

The This Is Us Emmy nominee showed up to the purple carpet looking stylish and ready for the evening.

Alyson Stoner

The Disney alum shared this behind the scenes throwback of her and Justin Timberlake.

Alex Borstein

Before winning her Emmy award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Borstein posted this funny text exchange between her and Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos.

Blake Lively

Calling all Upper East Siders, this is a must-see throwback picture of Lively and her former on-screen BFF, Leighton Meester at the Emmys 10 years ago.

Emilia Clarke

The Mother of Dragons is all about girls supporting girls with her Emmys selfie where she mentions that J.Lo served as her inspiration for her award show look.

Dwayne Johnson

The Rock joked that his tea might be spiked with tequila in this adorable photo he posted of him having a tea party with his daughter.

Alfie Allen

Another iconic Game of Thrones picture from the Emmys that can’t be missed. The Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominee shared this legendary selfie before heading off to the ceremony on September 22.