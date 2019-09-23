Tom Cruise Girlfriends 2020: Who Is Tom Dating Now?

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV was born in Syracuse, New York on July 3, 1962. His parents, Mary Lee and Thomas Mapother III were initially from Louisville, Kentucky. As a child, Tom grew up with his three sisters; Lee Anne, Marian, and Cass in a poverty-stricken neighborhood and were raised Catholic. Before Tom’s tenth birthday, the family relocated to Beacon Hill, Ottawa so, that their father could take a position in the Canadian Armed Forces. By the fourth grade, Tom had taken an interest in acting, being taught by George Steinburg. After his mother divorced his father in 1973, the family moved back to the United States, settling in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tom originally wanted to be a priest before becoming an actor. He even attended a Franciscan seminary on a church scholarship. Finally, in 1980, Tom graduated from Glen Ridge High School in New Jersey. When Tom turned eighteen, he moved to New York City to pursue his acting career. Working as a busboy, Tom would frequently fly out to Los Angeles to audition for roles. He landed a small part in Endless Love, and from there, his acting career took off. Tom has starred in over 50 films, and while becoming a famous actor, he has also had his fair share of women. Continue reading to find out about Tom’s past relationships.

Rebecca De Mornay

Tom began dating American actress and producer Rebecca De Mornay in the early ’80s. Rebecca was three years older than Tom. They would eventually break up and 1986, Rebecca married writer Bruce Wagner. They divorced four years later, in 1990. Rebecca has two daughters by former actor Patrick O’Neil; 20-year-old Sophia and 18-year-old Veronica.

Patti Scialfa

Patti, an American singer/songwriter, and guitarist began dating Tom in the late ’80s and ended the relationship before the ’90s. Patti was nine years older than Tom. In 1991, Patti married singer Bruce Springsteen and went on to have three children by him. 29-year-old Evan, 28-year-old Jessica, and 25-year-old Samuel.

Cher

Tom and American pop singer/actress Cher started dating in the early ’90s. At the time, their relationship caused significant controversy due to Cher being sixteen years older than Tom. It is unknown when the two broke up and why. Cher has two children, each from the two marriages she had in the past; Chaz Bono and Elijah Allman.

Mimi Rogers

American actress and producer Mimi Rogers was Tom Cruise’s first wife. They began dating in 1987 and married later that year. The two divorced in 1989, stating that they tried to work out the issues they had but, there was no luck. Mimi has been married three times, including Tom Cruise. Before her marriage to Tom, Mimi was married to James Rogers, whose surname she adopted and after Tom, she married Chris Ciaffa, in 2003. They have two children, Lucy and Charlie.

Nicole Kidman

Australian/American actress Nicole Kidman and Tom began dating in 1989, after his divorce from Mimi Rogers. The two were together for twelve years before divorcing in 2001. They share two children that they adopted together, Isabella and Connor. Nicole is currently married to country singer, Keith Urban.

Penelope Cruz

Tom and Spanish actress Penelope Cruz began dating after meeting each other on the set of Vanilla Sky. They dated for three years and broke up in 2004. Penelope went on to marry fellow Spanish actor Javier Bardem in 2010. The pair have two children together, Luna and Leo.

Nazanin Boniadi

After his public breakup with Penelope Cruz, it was arranged by The Church of Scientology for Iranian and British actress Nazanin Boniadi to begin dating Tom. Nazanin is currently single with no children and lives in Los Angeles, California.

Katie Holmes

Tom began dating Dawson Creek’s Katie Holmes in 2005. Just seven weeks after dating, Katie and Tom were engaged and by 2005, the two had secretly wed in Italy. In 2012, after seven years of marriage, the couple filed for divorce. They share one daughter; 13-year-old Suri.