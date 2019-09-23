The Emmys were a night of celebration and recognition full of joy and laughter. It’s also a time for presenters to bring out their best jokes. However, what happens when a presenter is mistaken for making a joke when they’re actually being serious? Just as Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as it appears that’s what happened to them at the 2019 Emmys last night!

Kim and Kendall were welcomed on stage to announce the nominations for Outstanding Competition Series. To their dismay, the opening remarks they gave did not receive the kind of reaction they expected. After Kim says “Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves…” meaning for it to be a factual statement, the audience takes it as a joke and responds with laughter. Kendall continued the statement by adding, “Telling their stories, unfiltered and unscripted.” The laughter didn’t last that long but it was clear that the audience thought the sisters were poking fun at themselves and their reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but they really weren’t.

Of course, nothing gets by Twitter! Users definitely did not miss the awkward moment:

DID THE AUDIENCE JUST LAUGH AT KIM KARDASHIAN SAYING “Real people telling real stories about themselves” at the #Emmys?!? I truly thought I heard them laugh at her for that line. Y’all so shady 😂 — Shem (@Shem) September 23, 2019

Kim Kardashian: "Our family knows first-hand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves." Kendall Jenner: "Telling their stories, unfiltered and unscripted." The rest of us:#Emmys pic.twitter.com/NW9ZaFhEZO — Ishani Nath (@ishaninath) September 23, 2019

The audience laugh when Kim Kardashian said her family knows about real people. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/as55V2akqC — #wandpocket 👩🏻‍🎤 (@311tessa) September 23, 2019

The audience laughing at Kim Kardashian is the funniest thing I've seen in days. #Emmys #Kardashians — Todd P (@ToddP75) September 23, 2019

It’s clear from Kim and Kendall that the response they received left them confused and even a little annoyed since they were not intentionally trying to be funny. Despite this happening, the sisters carried on and presented the nominees: American Ninja Warrior, Nailed It, Ru-Paul’s Drag Race The Amazing Race, The Voice, and Top Chef. The winner of the award was “Ru-Paul’s Drag Race.”