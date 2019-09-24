Amanda Stanton is being sued over a brand deal gone wrong.

According to TMZ, a luxury boutique named Moonstone Vintage LA is suing the social media influencer over failing to promote their business despite a legal agreement to do so. The shop claims they gifted Stanton a Chanel bag worth $3,249 in exchange for the promotion of their business. The agreement was pretty standard in terms of influencer brand deals.

Sources say that the Bachelor star requested the purse last minute for Coachella and the boutique hand-delivered it to her, traveling from Santa Monica to the festival so she could be photographed with it. The problem is in that she initially neglected to tag them in the photo that she posted with the bag, nor did she give them credit in any way, shape, or form.

Stanton tagged them on the post a few days after it was uploaded, but the boutique did not feel that was enough. Moonstone Village LA is suing the influencer for $4,996, which is the cost associated with the bag, including shipping and handling. It seems only right, considering she kept the bag even after refusing to hold up her end of the deal.

Stanton’s reps had the following to say on the matter,

“There was miscommunication between Amanda and the brand. Amanda didn’t have full confidence in what she was advertising and was trying to negotiate with the brand to cancel the deal. We are working to settle this privately.”