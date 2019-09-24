90’s Sitcom Friends is forever iconic in pop culture from Chandler’s sarcastic remarks, Ross’s bad spray tan, Monica’s yelling in the kitchen, Phoebe’s singing to ‘Smelly Cat,’ Joey’s misunderstood intelligence, and most of all, Rachel’s timeless fashion trends and hairstyles. From working as a waitress at Central Perk to becoming a publicist at Ralph Lauren, we still gawk and admire her looks 25 years later.

The 74-piece collection embodies Rachel Green with pieces including ribbed turtlenecks, white shirting, plaid miniskirts, and of course, knee high boots. It includes a lot of textures and patterns similar to Rachel’s style such as leopard print, purple searling, and leather.

The tribute collection perfectly represent the character’s style throughout the ten amazing seasons of FriendsProducts range from $60 to $2,998 which can be found online or in stores.

From September 21 & 22 at Bloomingdale’s NYC store on 59th where they recreated the famous Central Perk coffee house where you can shop and drink a complimentary cup of coffee.

The collection gives off a perfect balance between the high end quality of Ralph Lauren and the vibe Rachel Green’s style radiated. These pieces are a perfect way to easily express 90’s fashion and nostalgia, especially if you were someone who is a fan of the show. Totally perfect for this coming fall!