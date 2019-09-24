Trisha Paytas Boyfriends 2020: Who is Trisha Dating Now?

Famous YouTuber, Trisha Paytas, is well known for having no shame in being extremely personal with her audience. Her lively personality has made it addictive to follow along her life through social media, especially her relationships to other celebrities.

David Lipper

As early as 2006, Trisha dated David Lipper, an actor who you might recognize as Viper from Fuller House. After a year, the couple had decided to part ways.

Phil Varone

The following year, she was linked to rock band, Skid Row’s, drummer, Phil Varone. However, this relationship also did not last very long as they called it quits about a year later.

Anthony Michael Hall

In 2008, Trisha had appeared back onto the dating scene with Anthony Michael Hall. A name that may sound familiar and nostalgic, as he’s famously acted in American Classics such as The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles. The couple had been together and separated five years later in August 2013.

Roger Bart

It didn’t take Trisha long before finding herself in another relationship as her and actor, Roger Bart became an item within the same year. The YouTuber and successful actor who’s appeared in many shows such as Modern Family, Good Trouble, and Law & Order: SVU, remained a couple for two years until they split in 2015.

Sean Van Der Wilt

A few months later, Trisha began dating dancer, Sean Van Der Wilt. The relationship, like most, lasted about a year when they parted at the end of 2016.

Jason Nash

The most famous of her relationships was with YouTuber, Jason Nash, who is famously known for being a part of David Dobrik’s friend group A.KA. ‘The Vlog Squad.’ The two began dating in 2017, and had recently split after Trisha confirmed it on her YouTube channel and has mentioned it through derogatory comments about Jason over the past few months on social media. The breakup was extremely public, and received a lot of backlash on both of their ends.

“My relationship is so out there and everyone can comment on it. I don’t get to have my peace, and I was losing myself, and losing my voice, and losing my relationship,” she explained in her breakup video, “I had asked him to not mention we broke up, and he has been nothing but respectful. But now we are officially broken up to the world…It’s gonna take me a while to get over this one.”

Aaron Carter

Most recently, she has been seen hanging with singer, Aaron Carter which has sparked rumors that the two are together. However, she has come to explain that they have had something in the past, around 2016, but today remain just friends.

“He’s genuinely a good person and wants to be loved and I relate to that…of course I’m a fan. I think he’s super talented,” Trisha states in a recently uploaded video, “I’m a lonely person and I want a boyfriend but we’re just friends,” she shared. “I’ll always say good things about him even if he trashes me. I think we both just need love in our lives and we’ll be happy.”

Carter has also taken it upon himself to talk about his current relationship status on Twitter where he said, “I just got out of a relationship, that isn’t mature to move on too fast. PERIOD. I have to learn from my mistakes. Grieving a newly lost relationship. It’s a really hard thing and I’m just starting to feel it now.”