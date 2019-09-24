An episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired on September 22nd, giving fans further insight on the toxic relationship that Khloe Kardashian and her baby’s father Tristan Thompson share.

During the episode, Khloe spoke about the nonsense that her scorned exboyfriend had accused her of concerning their cheating scandal. While talking with sister Kim Kardashian, she says,

“I had therapy with Tristan on Saturday. I desire to have a good coexisting relationship with him, but I can’t see myself ever being able to trust him. He said, ‘I know you and your family made this a big media thing.’ I’m like, ‘Would you think I would want this out there?!'”

Addressing the absurdity of it all, her sister replied,

“Not in a million years would you have wanted this public, that’s what people perceive.”

The epitome of not understanding the hurt you cause to other people is in accusing them of using your guilt for their gain. It’s also ironic that he would accuse her of using his infidelity to gain fame considering she’s the one who put him on the social map. Not to mention, her successful reality show has done fine and will continue to do so without his presence.

Khloe replied to Kim with the following,

“At the end of the day, it’s already out there. If Tristan was gonna cheat, he was gonna cheat, it was gonna be public at some point. I’m so offended it had to be with her.”

The “her” she is referring to is Jordyn Woods a.k.a Tristan Thompson’s short-lived mistress. Thompson has been unfaithful many times during his relationship with Kardashian, but his last cheating attempt turned into one of the biggest scandals of social media when it was discovered that long-time friend of the family Jordyn Woods was the newest “other woman”. Woods was Khloe’s younger sister Kylie Jenner‘s best friend and therefore acted as a second baby sister to the Kardashian family.

Because of the insane level of betrayal on her part, Woods has been excommunicated from the high profile family. If it weren’t for True Thompson, the baby girl that Khloe and Tristan share, he would be a long-forgotten memory as well. It seems the Canadian basketball player recognizes this fact himself, given his latest claims about his ex in search of relevancy.

Catch the newest episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on the E! Network.