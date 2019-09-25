Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of herself reading a book, and people weren’t convinced.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a promotional photo on her Instagram showcasing an air diffuser available on her new lifestyle website, Poosh. To promote the Positively Poosh diffuser and essential oils kit, the star posed in her bathtub fully clothed while reading a book.

Instagram trolls decided they wouldn’t be letting her live her best life, but the reality star wasn’t having it.

One person wrote, “Never read a book” to which the 40-year-old replied, “graduated college.”

Burn.

Another commented, “YOU KNOW DAMN WELL YOU AIN’T READING NO BOOK!” Kardashian chimed in with the latest book on her reading list, “Jane Austen’s Emma.”

She had time today.

Not everyone was out to get the star, however. A supportive fan commented in her defense shedding some insight on precisely how educated the influencer is. She wrote, “I can’t understand how someone can say she never reads a book. She graduated from the university with a bachelor’s degree and a minor in Spanish. I’m sure she reads books more than some of you on here.” Kardashian simply responded, “I try to read every night.”

Let this serve as a lesson to all of the Instagram trolls, Kourtney Kardashian is having none of your nonsense.