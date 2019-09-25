Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Missions for Royal Tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their son Archie, have arrived in Africa for their 10-day royal tour! Throughout the tour, the couple will meet with Graça Machel, Nelson Mandela’s widow, as well as Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife.
👋🏻 South Africa 🇿🇦 • After months of planning, Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in South Africa today for their official Royal Tour of Southern Africa – focusing on community, grassroots leadership, women’s and girls’ rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS and the environment. Their first stop was to the incredible Justice Desk Project which works to make women and children safer in Nyanga. It’s an issue of vital importance in South Africa and across the globe, their Royal Highnesses wanted to learn first-hand about the issues people face and the work being done on the ground. One of the workshops Their Royal Highnesses saw was the Mbokodo project which provides self-defense classes and female empowerment workshops to young girls who are overcoming major traumas. This project's powerful motto is "wathint' abafazi wathint' imbokodo" which means "you strike a woman; you strike a rock" • “And just on one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of The Royal Family, I want you to know that for me I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of colour and as your sister.” – The Duchess of Sussex • @TheJusticeDesk Project is supported by the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust and works with community leaders in Nyanga, with the firm belief that if you can change the mindset of a community, you can change the mindset of a country. #SussexRoyalTour #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️PA images / SussexRoyal – video SussexRoyal
The Duke and Duchess spoke to ITV News in a joint interview about visiting Africa and the work they are doing, which is primarily focused on mental health. They both stressed the importance of this issue of mental health awareness. Prince Harry emphasized the importance of being able to learn the difference between mental health and mental illness, “I think they need to be separated because the mental health element touches on so much of what we’re exposed to, these experiences that these kids have and every single one of us has been through. Everyone has experienced trauma or likely experienced trauma at some point during their lives.” He said that we need to be able to learn from these kinds of experiences so that it’s not “a perpetual cycle.”
Day two of #SussexRoyalTour is underway, and The Duke and Duchess have joined young South Africans and @WavesForChange to focus on mental health and take part in ‘surf therapy’. • Hundreds of young people from Cape Town’s townships meet every week at Monwabisi beach to surf, but also share stories with mentors and talk through the daily challenges they face. Their Royal Highnesses were able to hear how the sessions are building trust, confidence, and belonging, and they also got to join in as children took part in ‘power hand’, which teaches them how to keep calm down reflect on strengths. While on the beach The Duke and Duchess met @TheLunchBoxFund – which was one of the charities they nominated to benefit from donations following the birth of their son, Archie. Almost 30,000 meals are provided by the charity every day across South Africa, including for three @WavesForChange projects. And before they left The Duke and Duchess joined the Commonwealth Litter Programme (CLiP) – which was teaching the surfers about the impact of plastic waste on the ocean. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ photos EMPICS / PA images / SussexRoyal
Markle also stressed the importance of being able to talk about internal issues and knowing that there are all kinds of support available, “The fact that we are able to be here together and see on the ground so much good work that’s being done just because people are willing to talk to each other about it and someone’s willing to listen is huge.” She noted that this kind of ideology can exist anywhere, and it should.
In addition to advocating for mental health awareness, Markle will also be speaking out about female empowerment. She will make a solo visit to the Woodstock Exchange area, where she will meet with female entrepreneurs and investors working in technology. In Johannesburg, She will meet with members of Parliament, government, education, and health care to advocate for gender equality, she will meet with students and teachers to discuss the challenges faced by young women in accessing higher education, and she will visit a school that has been funded by a charity to raise awareness of and combat sexual violence in schools.
Meanwhile, Harry will be in Angola where he will visit the minefield his mother visited in Huambo to advocate for the eradication of minefields. Next, he will visit Malawi to focus on conservation, attend an anti-poaching protest and meet with park rangers. Lastly, he will go to Botswana, where he will continue working on the charity he co-founded, Sentebale, which supports children with HIV and AIDS.
The Duke and Duchess have a packed trip ahead of them! It is also clear that while they are using this trip to make a difference in so many people’s lives, they are also enjoying themselves too.
Happy Heritage Day South Africa! 🇿🇦 • Today we are celebrating the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions that make up the rainbow nation. Bo Kaap streets filled with colour and music while Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Cape Town. The area has seen inter-community tension rise over the last few years, yet days like today show how faith, traditions, food and music bring people together, and celebrate the things that unite each and every one of us. The Duke and Duchess are so happy to have been invited to the festivities in Bo Kaap today, and were overwhelmed by the amazing welcome. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ photos PA images / SussexRoyal