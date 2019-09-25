Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Missions for Royal Tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their son Archie, have arrived in Africa for their 10-day royal tour! Throughout the tour, the couple will meet with Graça Machel, Nelson Mandela’s widow, as well as Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife.

The Duke and Duchess spoke to ITV News in a joint interview about visiting Africa and the work they are doing, which is primarily focused on mental health. They both stressed the importance of this issue of mental health awareness. Prince Harry emphasized the importance of being able to learn the difference between mental health and mental illness, “I think they need to be separated because the mental health element touches on so much of what we’re exposed to, these experiences that these kids have and every single one of us has been through. Everyone has experienced trauma or likely experienced trauma at some point during their lives.” He said that we need to be able to learn from these kinds of experiences so that it’s not “a perpetual cycle.”

Markle also stressed the importance of being able to talk about internal issues and knowing that there are all kinds of support available, “The fact that we are able to be here together and see on the ground so much good work that’s being done just because people are willing to talk to each other about it and someone’s willing to listen is huge.” She noted that this kind of ideology can exist anywhere, and it should.

In addition to advocating for mental health awareness, Markle will also be speaking out about female empowerment. She will make a solo visit to the Woodstock Exchange area, where she will meet with female entrepreneurs and investors working in technology. In Johannesburg, She will meet with members of Parliament, government, education, and health care to advocate for gender equality, she will meet with students and teachers to discuss the challenges faced by young women in accessing higher education, and she will visit a school that has been funded by a charity to raise awareness of and combat sexual violence in schools.

Meanwhile, Harry will be in Angola where he will visit the minefield his mother visited in Huambo to advocate for the eradication of minefields. Next, he will visit Malawi to focus on conservation, attend an anti-poaching protest and meet with park rangers. Lastly, he will go to Botswana, where he will continue working on the charity he co-founded, Sentebale, which supports children with HIV and AIDS.

The Duke and Duchess have a packed trip ahead of them! It is also clear that while they are using this trip to make a difference in so many people’s lives, they are also enjoying themselves too.