Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is going to miss a much-anticipated event for the star’s career due to being hospitalized in Los Angelos for an undisclosed reason. While she is being taken care of, Jenner is not well enough to attend the launch of the Kylie x Balmain makeup collection at Balmain’s Paris Fashion Week event on Friday, September 27th, 2019.

Before falling ill, Jenner had been promoting her new collection which will include an eyeshadow palette, lipstick and liner, and lip gloss.

However, one day later, Jenner posted a tweet explaining how she had been excited and had been preparing for her trip until she got sick with flu-like symptoms, including nausea and dizziness according to TMZ.

Being sick also caused Jenner to miss last weekend’s Emmys, where she had been scheduled to present an award with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner will take her place in Paris, while her other parent, Caitlyn Jenner, is watching over her in the hospital.