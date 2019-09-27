The 7 Best College Towns to Visit in The U.S.

If you are looking for a new place to visit or are curious to see what other college towns are like, we got you covered. All of these towns have the perfect combination of things to do, places to eat and pretty sights to see. Most of these universities are at the height of their football season, making it an ideal time to see an exciting game if that interests you.

Here are the best college towns to visit in the United States.

South Bend, Indiana: University of Notre Dame

The stunning campus features a lake, beautiful fall foliage, a golden dome, and the famous touchdown Jesus. It is close in proximity to Chicago, a must-see city if you are staying near the Unversity.

Clemson, South Carolina: Clemson University

Located at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Clemson is a quaint picturesque town to add to your bucket list. Stop by the gorgeous campus and watch a game from their top-ranked football team. The team recently won the College Football Playoff National Championship against rivals, Alabama Crimson Tide at the beginning of the year.

Madison, Wisconsin: University of Wisconsin-Madison

The ideal fall time spot that offers numerous farmers markets while showcasing the beauty of autumn in the heart of the mid-west. The University of Wisconsin-Madison also will give you a football game experience like no other.

The city is surrounded by beautiful lakes that you can walk around or eat alongside and enjoy the view.

Austin, Texas: The University of Texas at Austin

The state capital is full of the best restaurants along with art museums, great music, Austin’s Bat Bridge, Historic Sixth Street, and incredible pride for Texas Longhorns football. Austin is a must-see visit city for your bucket list. You won’t be disappointed with the unique atmosphere.

Boulder, Colorado: University of Colorado Boulder

Surrounded by wildflower fields and distinctive mountains, Boulder is a city full of delicious food and allows visitors to enjoy the beauty of nature with numerous biking, walking, and hiking paths. The views that the city brings will make it well worth the trip.

Newark, Deleware: University of Delaware

The picture-perfect college town nestled in the second smallest state in America is the perfect weekend getaway. The upbeat fun downtown area is the prime environment for young people, with the University of Delaware’s campus right nearby.

Blacksburg, Virginia: Virginia Tech

If you enjoy a country-styled city full of breathtaking mountain tops, Blacksburg is the perfect stop for you. Virginia Tech is also a beautiful campus that will fulfill all your Autumn dreams. Be sure to also check out Cascade Falls on your trip.