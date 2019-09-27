On Thursday, September 26, Pepsi announced on Twitter that singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira would be headlining the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. This marks the first time that the two Latina artists will be performing in the eminent halftime show, airing on February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

” Two (crown emojis) First time together on stage… on the world’s biggest stage,” Pepsi wrote.

Shakira and J.Lo also shared their excitement on social media.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!” Shakira wrote.

The Hips Don’t Lie artist is a Grammy award-winning singer who has sold over 70 million albums worldwide. She recently wrapped her international tour, “El Dorado” in November 2018.

“I’m so honored to be taking on one of the world’s biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S.,” said Shakira, adding that show is happening on her birthday. “This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!”

The Jenny from the Block singer wrote on Instagram, “Going to set the world on (fire emojis)”

In a press release, Lopez said, “Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl. And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

Lopez is a decorated singer and actress with two Grammy nominations along with a Golden Globe nomination, selling over 75 million records. She is just coming off of the release of her film “Hustlers” which she starred in and produced with Will Ferrell and Adam McKay.

Many fans expressed their support of the pending performance on social media.

On Feb. 2, there's going to be a J.Lo concert with a football game surrounding it! #SuperBowl https://t.co/cYe2xZmFB9 — Lesley Messer (@lesleymesser) September 26, 2019

ABC senior editor, Lesley Messer tweeted her support of the concert.

J.Lo’s fiance Alex Rodriguez shared his excitement on Instagram.

Fans commented on Lopez’s Instagram picture expressing their enthusiasm.