If you need a little humor to cure your Monday blues, we got you covered with these entertaining celeb Instagram posts from the past few days. Your roundup of the finest posts from this weekend is here.

Here are the best celebrity Instagram posts from September 27 to September 29.

Angela Kinsey

It’s an Office reunion with these famous stars. Angela Kinsey shared this photo with former co-stars Kate Flannery who played Meredith on The Office and Jenna Fischer who played the beloved Pam.

Justin Bieber

The singer posted this iconic throwback of him and now wife, Hailey Bieber. The Instagram picture comes days before their 2nd wedding ceremony.

Sara Foster

David Foster’s daughter shared this relatable picture of her posing next to sister, Erin and her new fiance, Danny Fujikawa, at their engagement party.

Ryan Reynolds

The star joked while visiting an animal rescue sanctuary saying they brought out “a real live John Krasinski”.

Ashton Kutcher

The actor posted this photo of him and his wife, Mila Kunis visiting Disneyland.

Cardi B

A collaboration we didn’t know we needed. Cardi B posted this behind the scenes picture of her with French Montana and Post Malone, reminding fans of their newly released music video, “Writing on the Wall”.

Tom Holland

After Marvel announced that Spiderman would actually be staying with the franchise, Holland who plays the title role character posted this hilarious “I’m not leaving” reference from The Wolf of Wall Street.

Lil Nas X

The rapper shared this funny picture of him posing alongside a plant while wearing a face mask.