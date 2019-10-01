The 5 Things Every College Freshman Needs

There are two types of freshman: the one who over-prepares and the one who doesn’t. The key to acing college is to find a balance between these two.

You want to be prepared, but not to the extent where your book bag is too heavy and your dorm room looks clustered, but you don’t want to be a slacker either. You only need these five things to be prepared for your first college semester.

1. Laptop

Laptops are an essential item that every college student must have. Your laptop will become your confidant because you will spend a lot of time using it, and it will be with you through your breakdowns and your desperation trying to get multiple assignments done last minute.

Although laptops are useful, they also serve as a distraction. While you do your homework, you will feel very tempted to go to social media, making your procrastination even worse.

If you are a gamer, I would suggest not to buy the latest laptop because you will be tempted to take some time off from studying to test out this new laptop’s graphics.

2. Flashcards

to the idiot who broke into my car last night, i hope you enjoy chemistry equation flashcards, fruit snacks, and the dental floss picks from the glove box, you assmunch — em (@_EmmaStiffler) September 30, 2019

Flashcards are used by every college student in order to help them better memorize events, vocabulary and verb conjugations. Flashcards are helpful and if using them makes you look like you know what you are doing, then why not purchasing them for college, right?

3. More than one set of sheets and blankets

Packing only one sheet and blanket will be a huge disservice. Please pack more than one set because accidents will happen in your dorm room and it will be better for you to just quickly change the sheets and put another one.

4. Travel hacks

You will be travelling a lot during college even if its just going back home on weekends. You will certainly, at one point, plan a trip with your friends. If you have any plans for the next break, please check out these travel hacks to make sure you are saving money and travelling comfortably.

5. Waterproof bag

This is an exclusive item every college student should have, especially if your college campus is located in a region where it rains a lot. The least thing you want is to find that the assignment you worked so hard on and all your class notes got completely ruined because of the rain.