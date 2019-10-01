Victoria Beckham is globally known as a woman with the upmost poise, style, and of course, poshness. In celebration, the launch of her first beauty line, Victoria Beckham Beauty, Beckham speaks in an interview that she’s never been tempted by plastic surgery, which contradicts her previous reveal to undergoing a boob job.

After being questioned about considering getting work done, the fashion designer replies to This Morning with, “I haven’t been tempted by a cosmetic procedure, but never say never.”

However, in a letter to her younger self for a British Vogue segment in 2017, she expresses her regret at enhancing her breasts. “I should probably say, don’t mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it — stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got.”

Interesting enough, the 45-year-old had even pointed out the procedure for Allure in 2014 while reviewing her style evolution. “I don’t have them any more. I think I may have purchased them.”

As the interview proceeded, she also admits that her husband, David Beckham, is always stealing her beauty products. “David one hundred percent steals my beauty products. We share beauty products.”

Not only does she share her beauty essentials and tips with her former athlete husband, but also with her 8-year-old daughter, Harper, as one of the many ways they bond as mother and daughter. “Harper’s really girly so we do enjoy make up at home. I mean, she wouldn’t go out of the house with makeup on obviously, but I think it’s a really nice thing you can do with your daughter, you know. Play with make up and have fun,” she mentions to This Morning.