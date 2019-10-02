Starting today, some Florida teachers will be eligible for carrying firearms for their protection. The law, which gave the school districts the options for carrying firearms, was approved in May by Florida Legislature. The law allows for teachers and security guards to carry guns on them for protection. The bill was passed due to the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, leaving 17 people dead. The Guardian Program is what allowed the permission for the firearm protection to “school employees who volunteer to serve in addition to official job duties or personnel hired for the specific purpose of serving as a school guardian. Guardians must pass psychological and drug screenings, and successfully complete a minimum of 144 hours of training.”

According to The New York Times, only 11 school districts out of the 39 school counties are utilizing the program by seeking to arm their teachers. But then again, the number is uncertain. According to Miami Herald, the actual number of armed teachers is not entirely tracked down. The Parkland shooting drew attention to millions worldwide as impassioned fellow student, Emma Gonzalez, and other students turned their voices into cries of activism. The teens demonstrated acts of anti-gun violence by lying down on Publix floors and speaking out to the public to never let another school shooting happen again.

The young generation have been plagued with the fear of gun violence, not only in public but also in their own schools. Perhaps, the best way to handle the situation is to be armed and ready. For now, it is not a question of surprise that anyone from any background, at any age, can be suffering with a bout of mental illness. The mentality in the shooter’s mind can happen to anyone, but for those who are defenseless in the situation, take caution. Always.