Every college student seems to think that their university is the best. Whether they measure in terms of athletic performance, academic quality, or overall school spirit – there are very few people that any university other than their own outperforms them on any standard.

But the truth of the matter is, not all universities can be the best of the best. Some schools that simply express their spirit much louder than any competitors. Here are my unbiased thoughts on the most prideful universities in the nation:

Harvard University

Being the first university founded in America, Harvard deserves a spot on this list based on its history alone. Established in 1636, this university has changed a lot over the past few centuries – but it’s stuck to its roots and core values of academic prestige. Harvard is among the most elite universities with a rigorous acceptance process, so it’s no surprise that the students with the honor of attending love to boast about their association.

The school may not be the best of the best when it comes to athletics, but in terms of Ivy leagues, Harvard is not too shabby. With 10 teams and 16 individual national championship titles, Harvard definitely stands its grounds.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

If we’re going to give preference to the oldest university, the oldest public university in the nation deserves some recognition too. UNC is home to the Tar Heels, some of the most avid college basketball fans out there. Their men’s basketball program owns seven national championship titles alone, not to mention the 22 national titles held by their women’s soccer program.

Carolina fans will tell you they’re “Tar Heel born, Tar Heel bred, and when they die they’re Tar Heel dead”, and they live out that phrase daily by wearing nothing but Carolina blue and preaching their school pride to any and every bypasser.

Clemson University

Another university in the Atlantic Coast Conference deserving of a shout out is football dominator, Clemson. The tigers have completely taken over college football, and somehow earned the hearts of the nation while doing it. Unlike most winning teams, Clemson isn’t viewed as a bunch of prestigious snobs. Their coach, Dabo Swinney, is one of the most beloved coaches in football.

Their school color also definitely helps them stick out in a crowd. Their traffic-cone orange is very hard to miss, so it makes their crowds seem bigger and rowdier – and the students definitely feed off of that energy.

The University of California, Los Angeles

UCLA rounds out this list representing the west coast. Let’s be honest, if a university is iconic enough to get an entire RL Grime song specifically dedicated to them – they deserve a spot on the list as the best of the best. However, there’s more to this school than just a catchy pop song.

The Bruins have countless traditions that define their university culture and set them apart. From senior trips to an ‘I heart UCLA’ week, there’s no shortage of opportunities for students to express their dedication to the west coast institution.

If your school didn’t make the list, it’s time to step it up. Next time you go to a game, be louder and cheer harder. After all, a school’s success and perception are based entirely on the student body. If you want to be viewed as the best of the best, you’ve got to act like it.

No matter what reputation your student body has, it starts with just one student. Wear your college colors with pride and shout the alma mater from the rooftops, it’s therapeutic.