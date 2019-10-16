Top 5 Best Ways to Avoid Procrastination

As a college student, it is so easy to fall into the traps of procrastination. Usually, none of the homework assignments appeal to me, that’s why I used to put it off until the very last minute and use my time doing something more interesting like watching Netflix. If this sounds like you, then you need to cut that habit out! Procrastination is not your friend! Even though you’re used to waiting as long as possible to get your work done and completing it anyway, you could do so much better if you didn’t procrastinate. You would be able to be more stress-free too. Old habits are hard to break. Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered with a few tips and tricks on how to avoid procrastination:

1. Make a To-Do List

Make sure you’ve gotten important dates highlighted in your planner or calendar. Next, make a to-do list for the upcoming week and make a note of when each assignment is due. Now you know what needs to be done. The list may seem overwhelming, but there’s no rush to get everything done at once. Break up the assignments, do a little each day. If it’s a long, tedious paper, write a paragraph each day instead of forcing yourself to do the whole thing in 3 hours the night before it’s due. If you have about 20 online assignments due for the week, break it up and due 5 per day within the next 4 days. If you break up the work and do it little by little, then it won’t feel so overwhelming. Also, more than likely, once you’re in the work mode, you’ll want to do more than you set out to do.

2. Change Your Environment

It’s easy to be a procrastinator if you’re in a space that doesn’t boost your productivity. For example, if you’re in your room snuggled up under the blankets, you’re more likely to want to fall asleep or watch Netflix instead of getting work done. If you have a desk, do all your work there. If not, then set aside time to stay back at school to work in the library or somewhere quiet. I get so much more done at school than at home because of how distracting it can be living with other people. There’s also that little voice in my head constantly urging me to go to bed and relax rather than get my work done. Don’t listen to that voice! Get your work done!

3. Get Rid of Distractions!

Our phones can be a great resource for obtaining information fast, but they can also be the biggest distraction ever. If you’re addicted to memes, social media, or simply being on your phone in general, then you need to put it away so you can get your work done. Silence all notifications from social media outlets so you won’t be tempted. Don’t answer any texts or calls unless it’s an absolute emergency. Even go the extra mile of putting your phone on Do Not Disturb for an hour. Remember, your messages and apps won’t be going anywhere. They’ll be right there waiting for you when you’re ready to return. This also applies to using your laptop. Make sure you don’t have any tabs open that would be a big distraction to your work effort.

4. Time Yourself

Set a timer to get your work done. Do as much as you can for an allotted amount of time then take a well-deserved break. You’ll feel better about stopping from your work once you’ve got a significant amount of work done. Let’s say you’re being productive for an hour, then give yourself a 15-20 minute break. Your breaks shouldn’t last too long because then it’s easy to become lazy and not want to return to work at all. By incorporating breaks into your time, you won’t burn out. While it’s important to get work done, it’s also important to take time for ourselves to recharge.

5. Reward Yourself

Try giving yourself small rewards or incentives for completing your work. For example, after studying for 60 minutes, you can reward yourself with an episode of your favorite show later on. It can even be something bigger like if you pass a class with an A this semester then you’ll treat yourself to a mini-getaway with your friends. Having these rewards in the back of your head gives you the motivation to get your tedious schoolwork done. It also gives you something to look forward to in the future, so you don’t feel like all your efforts are futile.

Procrastination is not something that’s easily overcome. It takes time and great will-power to break out of such a bad habit. The more you practice these tips as well as other tricks to be productive in school, you’ll breeze through the semester stress-free with all the best grades. Good Luck!