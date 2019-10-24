American talk show host, Kelly Ripa, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night. While she is used to being the host on her morning talk show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, she switched roles and was the guest this time.

Kimmel asked her about how her family was doing. She spoke about her kids, specifically about her son, Michael, who had just recently moved out on his own in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

“I think he loves the freedom. He hates paying his own rent and he’s chronically poor,” she said. “I don’t think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now.” She continued by saying that Michael finally learned the value of a twenty-dollar bill. Ripa explained that every year for Halloween, his grandparents give him and his sister an envelope with $20 in it, and usually the children don’t really care for it. This year, however, Michael could not wait to receive his envelope as he was in such a “dire need” for it.

Even though Ripa was most likely joking when she made this exaggeration, but many people found her comment extremely inappropriate. Taking into account that both she, and her husband, Mark Consuelos (better known as Hiram Lodge on Riverdale) are successful millionaires, many viewers thought that she had no place talking about living in “poverty” and being “poor.”

Of course, Twitter could not let her slide for saying something like that!

When Kelly Ripa equates her son having to pay rent to extreme poverty… pic.twitter.com/yczpIRjvJq — NatNiemi (@NatNiemi) October 23, 2019

#kellyripa you have millions. Buy your kid some groceries. — Denise (@dennidenni57) October 24, 2019

Kelly Ripa claiming her son lives in extreme poverty pic.twitter.com/50dLM3vbZR — Will Rogers (@Hocclevefanboy) October 24, 2019

Extreme poverty MY ASS! Oh how I hate rich people talking about what being poor is like – Yahoo Celebrity: Kelly Ripa Says Son Michael Is Experiencing 'Extreme Poverty' for the First Time.https://t.co/C886rR0uuF via @GoogleNews — CurmudgeontheGrouchy (@CurmudgeonsRule) October 23, 2019

Maybe Ripa was trying to make it seem like her son lived up to the “broke college student aesthetic” like most of us do. But when both of your parents are succesful millionaires, and you can somehow afford to live in Bushwick, Brooklyn, are you really suffering from extreme poverty?