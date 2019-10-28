When the cold weather approaches, the majority wants to be in comfy, cozy clothes, am I right ladies? But for those days when you even want to dress up those sweaters, you still want to be stylish and comfy for the chilly weather. If you’re on the lookout for some playful pieces that are affordable, all for a $100 or less, check out some of the hot, new top arrivals at POPSUGAR collection at Kohl’s. The new November collection that just launched are perfect for the cool weathers of fall. From denim puffer jackets to a pretty puffy-sleeve sweater, stye any of these staples into your wardrobe that will be versatile for any occasion. Here are our top 5 picks from the collection that will surely inspire you and have you head over heels. Happy shopping!

Head outside in style with this women’s denim puffer jacket from POPSUGAR. Of course, a puffer jacket is a staple in the cold weather. But this jacket has a modern twist, it is a denim patterning. Layer it over sweaters, sweatshirts, or shirts for the winter and still look cute.

These versatile women’s high rise skinny ankle pants from POPSUGAR will make the perfect addition to your wardrobe. Perfect alternative for the blue wash jeans. It will become your staple, I guarantee.

Enjoy the easygoing charm of this women’s POPSUGAR sweater. This lovely and feminine sweater is so versatile. Dress it up by tucking it in a skirt with some cute heels or wear it casual with a pair of jeans and sneakers. Plus, I cannot get enough of these simple colors: Banana Crepe (yellow), Bridal Rose (pink), Black, and Light Blue.

Honey, you’ll look amazing in this women’s Popsugar Relaxed sweatshirt. With a pop of color and a L-O-V-E lettering, you’ll sure be radiating positivity and joy everywhere you go. Wear it casual pairing with jeans or style it for office-wear by layering a blazer on top. How versatile.

Add a little sugar to your style by sweetening your physique in this women’s POPSUGAR oversized t-neck sweater. This knit sweater will become essential for cool weather. The bold color-block design is so cute and is available in two colors: pink and blue. I want both of them, please.