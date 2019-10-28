If you are someone who can approach anybody and strike up a conversation – you’re doing amazing, sweetie. But for everyone out there, who’s been lusting over their crush for too long, we’ve got you. Based on the occasion, just choose one of the appropriate ways to start talking to that special someone and go for it!

Tell Them a Joke

What can be better than a funny joke? Having a good laugh not only improves everyone’s mood, but it also shows you have a sense of humor, and the person you like will never be bored when they’re with you. The most important part is to pick a joke that is nonoffensive to make sure you won’t come off rude.

Talk About Your Common Interests

If you and your crush have a common interest, that’s a huge bonus. You’re definitely going to have a great conversation topic at all times. Also, there are probably many activities connected to that interest, so you’ll have a chance to spend time together and bond.

Ask For a Recommendation

This is a fantastic way to start talking to someone, as you automatically imply their opinion matters to you. Who doesn’t want to feel like an expert in a specific field? Your crush might also ask you about your opinion on something, and that will mark the beginning of a great conversation.

Compliment Them

What can be better than a good old heartfelt compliment? If you like this person, there won’t be a problem with choosing what to remark on. Try not to be too insistent, as it might seem you’re insincere. Just be polite, and it will work wonders.

Ask For a Favor

Asking a person you like for a small favor is an easy and casual way of starting a conversation, even someone quite shy can do. You can just ask them what time is it, or whether they could help you with something. If the person seems interested, you can introduce yourself and start talking about something else.

Make a Bet With Them

There’s no need to involve money, just bet about something like which person is going to leave the cafe first, or who out of your friends will enter the room next. It’s fun, it gets you excited, and there’s an excellent way to get even closer to them. If they lose, say your wish is to for you two to go out together.