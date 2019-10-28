It’s the age of bloggers and influencers, who have access to all the trendiest and most expensive clothing there is. It would be nice if everyone were in this position, but there is a way to build a great wardrobe without spending all your money. Here are some tips on how to always look put-together and expensive on a budget.

Remember About Your Preferences

You could read a hundred wardrobe guides, but it’s crucial to think about your personal preferences first. There is no need to go and buy a pair of high heels if you’ve never worn them in your life, even though these are considered an essential item. Stick to pieces you’ll wear in your everyday life because that’s the way to make the most of your clothes.

Be Careful with Trends

Trends come and go, and you don’t want to be stuck with clothing that looks dated a few months after you bought it. Feel free to pick something up if you really like it and it fits your personal style, but try not to become a fashion victim. Everyone used to wear t-shirts over long sleeves, but that would look awfully dated today.

Invest in Classic Pieces

When you decide to splurge on something, choose classic items. This mostly applies to bags and shoes, as they tend to be worn with multiple outfits on multiple occasions. It would be wise to go for something a bit more expensive too, as this guarantees high quality and longevity of a product.

Go for High-Quality Tailoring

Even the most expensive clothing won’t look good when it doesnt fit you right. You can find excellent options for moderate prices, and if buying a suit or a dress that sits on your body perfectly is not easy in mainstream stores, don’t worry. There is always the option of custom tailoring when an item can be adjusted or created totally from scratch to fit your figure perfectly.

Pick a Few Statement Pieces

Now, basics are forever, but everybody wants to have fun, right? Pick out a cute dress or a cool blazer that you can dress up or down. Having such an option is great for going out and some special events. Just make sure to go for clothes and accessories that are of good quality and won’t fall apart after you’ve worn them once.

Don’t Rush It

It’s nearly impossible to buy everything you want at once unless you’re, well, Kylie Jenner or Kim K. Impulse buys are your worst enemy, and if you manage to avoid these, it’s all good. Go slow but steady, buying something more expensive once in a while, and in some time you’ll have a wardrobe of your dreams.