For most of us, high school is a time that’s left better forgotten. From our friend groups to what we did in our free time, a lot of us made some questionable at best decisions in our teen years. And while we may like to think we can leave our high school selves in the past, that’s not necessarily the case.

Everyone was a part of a clique in high school. Whether you knew it or not, there was probably some defining personality trait that led your classmates to stereotype you into a certain group. Some of the groups are less obvious than others, but high schools and cliques go hand in hand.

One of the greatest things about college is that everyone grows up a little and judges their classmates a lot less harshly. There are still ‘cliques’ – the athletes likely all hang out with their teammates and there may be friend groups within majors, but there’s a lot more mingling across personalities in the university settings.

However, that doesn’t mean your high school clique is gone and forgotten about. Four years of your life were spent in these friend groups, and some of the traits and behaviors you developed you probably still carry with you.

High school is an impressionable time in one’s life. The brain is in crucial development stages and every choice and action will have profounding effects. The people you hang out with as a mature adult may not directly affect your personality as much, but those you spend the most time with as a teen can dramatically impact who you are and become down the road.

This isn’t to say you can never escape your high school stereotype. Just because you were a nerd in high school doesn’t mean you’ll be an antisocial bookworm for the rest of your life, but it definitely could still be impacting you in little ways you don’t notice.

For example, the way you communicate in the business world could be associated with your high school clique. A class president works best with public communication, while a geek may be better with intrapersonal communication.

Thankfully, we change a lot post high school. Thinking back, there are a few cringey memories that you probably wish you could delete from your life. However, you’re a better person than you were then, making moves towards achieving your dreams and crushing your professional goals. None of that would have been possible without your high school clique.

You may not like to admit it, but those four years helped you grow into the person you are today. You may have zero connection whatsoever with your once besties, but they are still a part of who you are and how you got here.

If you hated how you were stereotyped in high school (let’s face it, no one really wants to be called a geeky nerd or a dumb jock), now’s the time to let that go. Embrace your clique and use it to your benefit. Keep all of the strengths of your clique and ditch the rest.

Your high school stereotype isn’t going anywhere, so you might as well use it to your advantage.