Can you read an analog clock? More and more students are struggling when it comes to reading these “old-fashioned” clocks because they are so used to reading time digitally. Schools in the UK have decided to get rid of these clocks in exam rooms because so many students have a hard time telling what time it is.

In a report from The Daily Telegraph, Malcolm Trobe, deputy general secretary at the Association of School and College states that “The current generation aren’t as good at reading the traditional clock face as older generations. They are used to seeing a digital representation of time on their phone, on their computer. Nearly everything they’ve got is digital so youngsters are just exposed to time being given digitally everywhere.”

Teachers want their students to be as relaxed as possible, especially when taking exams. Students feel stressed out because they can’t tell what time it is and often make mistakes when attempting to do so. They are also too embarrassed to raise their hand to ask what time it is. Installing digital clocks is more straightforward and students know exactly what time it is and exactly how much time they have left during an exam.

These are not little kids either. These are high schoolers. The article states that “…many [ students in grade] nine, ten and eleven cannot tell the time with an analog clock.” Does this mean that students are no longer taught how to read an analog clock in grade school anymore or that students have become too reliant on technology?

Speaking of being too reliant on technology, the article also reports that students are also having a hard time holding pens and pencils in order to write. This is due to excessive use in technology. Sally Payne, the head pediatric occupational therapist at the Heart of England foundation NHS Trust said that “It’s easier to give a child an iPad than encouraging them to do muscle-building play such as building blocks, cutting and sticking, or pulling toys and ropes. Because of this, they’re not developing the underlying foundation skills they need to grip and hold a pencil.”

Since analog clocks are becoming a thing of a past, is it possible that manually writing will too? Only time will tell.