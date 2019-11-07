Rapper and actor T.I. proudly revealed in a podcast interview on Tuesday that he goes to the gynecologist every year with his daughter to “check her hymen” and make sure it’s “still intact.”

In an interview on Ladies Like Us, hosted by Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham, T.I. shared his experiences when it comes to parenting. Mandi and Moham asked if he’s had the “sex talk” with his daughters and he explained his approach to this topic, using his eldest daughter, Deyjah Harris as an example.

Harris is 18 years old and is currently in her first year of college. Her father described their relationship and revealed that “not only have we had the conversation — we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen. Yes, I go with her.”

T.I. further explained in detail how their trips to the doctor’s office go: “So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor comes and talk, and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism. He’s like, ‘You know, sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah, they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know? See, Doc? Ain’t no problem.”

The rapper also said that the doctor informed him that the hymen can be broken in many ways, not only through sexual penetration. This includes bike riding, athletics, horseback riding, and any other forms of physical activity. In response, T.I. tells the doctor, “Look, Doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen, please, and give me back my results expeditiously.”

He proudly concluded this spiel saying, “I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”

So, T.I. basically takes his daughter to the doctor to get “virginity tested.” He is also proud of this. Virginity testing refers to a doctor inspecting the hymen for tears or stretching. This is an unnecessary invasive practice that has no medical benefit. It is a common practice done in many parts to determine if a female is suitable for marriage. These tests can have a deeply negative and psychological impact on women and girls making them feel humiliated or degraded.

Many users on Twitter are outraged and find T.I.’s behavior to be abusive and controlling:

I’m sorry but ima have to cancel #TI weird controlling ass for this one. You should be teaching your daughter to have full control over her body while educating her about premarital sex. Too far. I’m disappointed. — Monique (@niiquedafrique) November 6, 2019

Dear men, you do not own any woman's vagina. Even your wife's. Even your daughter's. I can't believe someone actually needs to say this. #TIisOverParty #TIhttps://t.co/brUfoSIQnf — Vironika Tugaleva (@vtugaleva) November 7, 2019

So now we know what #TI stands for … Tuppence Inspector! In 2019 how can this level of female oppression and coercive ownership be maintained, and within a family unit. Newsflash daddio – you do not own your daughter, or her vagina #reclaimvaginas — Hannah. (@hannahjd89) November 7, 2019

And the scarier thing is what would happen if he found his daughter was no longer a virgin? Would he beat her? Would he assault the person she had sex with? There is a reason she's going along with something so disgusting and invasive and it's because of fear. #ti #DeyjahHarris — Justine (@sugdendingel) November 7, 2019

T.I. is definitely overstepping and should reevaluate his parenting strategies.