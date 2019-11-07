Thousands Of College Students Were Scammed By A Media Company

A digital entertainment platform has been scamming college students since 2012, promising them fame and easy money by just creating content showcasing party culture on their college campuses.

The videos posted on YouTube largely feature marijuana, beer bongs and women wearing skimpy clothes, the New York Times report.

The videos, which are loved by high schoolers and highly influence them on their college decision, only give insights on the party scenes on campuses.

I’m Shmacked recruited undergraduates as content creators with the promises that they will make thousands of dollars and will have social media fame.

The requirements for this position were to post videos of parties and any other viral antics happening on their campuses. The perks were gaining experience in online marketing, and making money from ads and custom merchandise, but the cash was that students had to invest a fee in order to work for the company in order to run their own Instagram accounts.

Many students paid between $300 and $500 and never received a paycheck from I’m Shmacked, The New York Times reported.

Students who confronted the CEO, Arya Toufanian, only received lawsuit threats via email.

The entertainment platform, I’m Shmacked, was founded in 2011 by an amateur filmmaker, Jeffrie Ray, and Toufanian, who was a student at George Washington University. Both were 19 and 20, respectively.

Their concept of traveling to college campuses to record the crazy party scene was a major hit.

A particular video shot at West Virginia University showing students smashing car windows and drinking beer during a St. Patrick’s Day charity party, had quickly amassed more than a half a million views in 2012. The video has been deleted on YouTube.

When the demand was too much for Ray and Toufanian, they decided to hire and form small groups of people that would make travelling to college campuses and hosting crazy parties to create more content their jobs. I’m Shmacked was the first digital effort to capture party culture on college campuses, the New York Times reported.

Other companies like Barstool and Total Frat Move also became popular for their videos showing how crazy party culture can get in college campuses. No wonder why many students fell for the I’m Shmacked scam. They clearly saw being affiliated with the viral company as a useful move to gain popularity and connections.

Jerry Shukes, 21, a former College Ambassador for I’m Shmacked, told the New York Times that he paid $300 to join because he thought it was a good investment.

The ambassador program started in 2016 and told students that they only needed to pay between $45 and $500 to become a representative of the company on their college campus.

The main duty of being a college ambassador for I’m Shmacked was to run their own Instagram account that had the name of their college campus and I’m Shmacked (e.g. @Imshmacked_psu). If the video went viral, then it would have been reposted to the main @Imshmacked handle.

The New York Times reported that at least 3,600 kids took the offer to work for I’m Shmacked.

I’m Shmacked found other ways to scam college students. In 2016, Santa Clara University students were demanding for refunds after I’m Shmacked raised more than $30,000 for a party and concert that never took place. The New York Times reported that the company did similar fundraising for parties in other college campuses that ended up never happening.

What made working at I’m Shmacked so legit is that the brand had a large social media following and the student-run accounts also grew in popularity very fast.

“I’m Shmacked did tours on YouTube,” said Jorge Flores, 20, University of Kansas student and I’m Shmacked ambassador to the New York Times. “So I was like, maybe they’d bring the tour to K.U. or expose me to other opportunities and help me make connections.”

As time went by and with no paycheck in sight, students realized they were scammed.

Many students told The New York Times that the company was very disorganized. Some schools like Penn State had four student-run I’m Shmacked pages, making students compete against one another to post the most viral content.

Students were told by Toufanian that they will receive a percentage from any sales made through the college merchandise shops they advertised on their I’m Shmacked accounts, but none of that happened.

Students also said that once the entrance fee was paid, the company would go completely silent. If any student tried to speak out to warn others about the I’m Shmacked scam, Toufanian himself would reach out through email and Instagram declaring that he would sue them.

The New York Times reported that a student had created another account solely reposting screenshots of other students’ posts talking about how they were used by I’m Shmacked. Toufanian quickly messaged that student threatening to sue.

Although it seems that Toufanian never filed a lawsuit against the students working for I’m Shmacked, he did bully the students working for him.

Quick to threat people with lawsuits, Toufanian actually hired a lawyer in 2016 to write a letter to Gawker Media demanding it take down two negative articles about him claiming they were “libelous.”

In 2018, the website 5orry published an article raising concerns about another scam run by Toufanian. This time it was a stock trading scheme under the handle @stocks. Toufanian promptly sent various emails to 5orry‘s owner demanding for the article to be removed or else he would file a lawsuit.

After years of threatening people who wrote negative articles about him with legal action, it was actually rather recent that he indeed did file a lawsuit.

Kyle Oreffice, stock trader, was sued for defamation by Toufanian after Oreffice published an article on his website dubbing Toufanian as a “scammer” and “The Douche of Wall Street,” the New York Times reported.