You’ve probably heard that internships are important, whether from older classmates or your guidance counselor. Having an internship in college is a great way to bulk up your resume while you’re still a student, but landing the right one can be competitive.

The process of applying and interviewing for positions can be super stressful, especially if you’re going to school out of state but want a summer internship back home. You also have to weigh the pros and cons of an unpaid internship versus a paid one. Will you need to get a part-time job in addition to interning? Do you have to pay to get credits for school? These are important things to think about as you’re searching for potential opportunities.

To help you out, we’ve made a list of five useful tips that can help you land your dream internship. They’re also good rules of professionalism to keep in mind as you embark on your career. Whether you’ve already had four internships or are just starting to add to your resume, these are our best tips for landing your dream position.

1. Start looking early.

Now is the time to begin hunting for a summer internship, especially if you want to intern at a high-profile company. Routinely check their job postings so you can get your application in early.

2. Refresh your resume.

If you’ve never had an internship before, highlight your academic and personal achievements. List the names of merit scholarships you’ve received, any on-campus organizations you belong to and any charity work you participate in.

3. Clean up your digital presence.

Potential employers are probably going to Google you, so set your social channels to private during your job hunt, unless you think they add professional value. If you’re applying for a social media or photography internship, then make your accounts work for you: show off your photo skills via Instagram or prove how quickly you can grow a Twitter following.

4. Prepare for your interview.

If you’re asked to come in for an interview, you probably have a good shot at landing this job. Research the office culture to make sure you’re dressed appropriately and have a list of questions prepared. Also, review the job post and the company’s mission statement until you’re a pro.

5. Say “thank you.”

Even if you decide you’re not interested in the job or don’t think you’re going to get an offer, it’s important to leave things on a positive, polite note. Send a short thank you email the day after. And if you are interested, this is the perfect way to ask what the next step in the hiring process is.

Good luck!