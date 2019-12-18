Selena Gomez’s New Songs Made Taylor Swift Cry

Looks like Selena Gomez is finally getting what she wants – satisfaction from her career which led to appreciation from best friend Taylor Swift. When the 27-year-old megastar showed Swift and her parents the music video to her new song “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now”, the three of them burst into tears. Gomez was overwhelmed by their positive reaction.

Growing Pains

The Swift and her family were there for the “Lose You To Love Me” singer during her breakup with Justin Bieber. In Elle Magazine, Gomez said, “I’ll forever support him and love him in a way that….we grew up together.” Now, Gomez is focused on her new album, Rare, and she is not looking back. Many fans believe that Gomez is trying to say a final goodbye to Bieber through this song. The Swift family is proud of Gomez for moving on after years of being in a tumultuous relationship.

Rare

The beautiful pop star will include 13 tracks on her new album, Rare, which will be available on January 10th, 2020. Gomez and Swift have been close friends for a decade and she is proud of how far she has come with her music as well as her personal growth. Keep up the amazing work, Selena!