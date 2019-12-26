Top 10 Best Study Hacks for Students

You can’t spell studying without dying, which is what most students feel like doing whenever a test is announced. Although you could spend countless hours pouring over notes, it’s difficult to remember everything you’ve looked over once the exam begins. We’ve put together a list of the top ten study hacks that will help you study more effectively and give you the best chance to ace your next test!
1. Read Your Notes Out Loud
Although this might sound a bit odd, reading your notes out loud instead of going over them silently in your head gives you a better chance of retaining most of the information. This hack is best used in a dorm room rather than a crowded library.
2. Reward Yourself
Studying can become a lot more fun when you “treat yo self”, or set up rewards to look forward to after you’ve spent a certain amount of time studying or finished memorizing each chapter. Rewards could be anything from your favorite snack, a face masking session, or even a quick Netflix binge.
3. Teach What You Have Learned
Similar to our first hack, teaching someone what you’ve studied by repeating it aloud gives you a better understanding of how well you actually know the material. If you’re unable to find anyone who’s interested in learning about your studying material, try teaching a class of stuffed animals instead!
4. Draw Diagrams
Turns out that those forgotten markers in your drawer are good for more than just collecting dust. By drawing out a diagram of your notes, you can create an easy way to describe something that might otherwise be difficult to understand. Diagrams also create a visual memory in your mind, which is easier to recall than written notes.
5. Eliminate Distractions
In order to make the most out of your studying time, find a quiet place where you can really focus on the material. Apps such as the SelfControl app can block certain websites for a set amount of time, leaving you less tempted to ditch your notes for Instagram.
6. Make Flashcards
Flashcards are a quick and easy way to help you remember key concepts and formulas for your big day.
7. Get Some Sleep
Although it might be tempting to try and cram your studying in the night before an exam, it’s important to make sure that you’re getting enough sleep. Your brain assimilates the information you’ve learned while you’re sleeping, so try and get at least 8 hours of sleep for your next test.
8. Use Scents or Gum to Jog Your Memory
By associating a certain smell or taste with the material you’ve studied, it’ll be easier to recall that information when it’s exam time if you use that same scent again.
9. Take A Break
Taking breaks in-between your studying sessions can keep you motivated and focused while allowing your brain to properly absorb the information you’ve looked over.
10. Meditate
Not only can meditating reduce pre-exam stress, but it can also improve both mental and physical health.
Got any other study hacks? Let us know what study hacks have worked for you in the comment section below!