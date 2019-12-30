Caitlyn Jenner was recently on this season of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in which celebrities live together in a jungle environment competing to win the title of “king” or “queen”. And when celebrities are eliminated off the show, it is a common practice for their family and loved ones to greet them as they leave the show. However, When Caitlyn was eliminated and made her way across the bridge, no one was there to greet her.

Fans express their upset for Caitlyn Jenner after the star had no family members waiting for her following her elimination from UK reality show #ImACeleb. Contestants are usually greeted by a loved one on the bridge. pic.twitter.com/lP8AlJrOnY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 7, 2019

This prompted a lot of outrage directed towards Caitlyn’s famous family, the Kardashian/Jenner family. Especially since Caitlyn was the only contestant to have no one greet her at the end of the bridge. Caitlyn’s son Brandon Jenner suggested to a fan on Instagram that it may have been a ploy to generate empathy for Caitlyn. He explained, “Honestly, nobody reached out to set it up! I think it might have been a ‘storyline’ the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That’s how that kind of TV works.” And Kim Kardashian was quick to agree.

Exactly what Brandon said!!!! NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners. https://t.co/dlzoodwDiz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2019

Thankfully, Caitlyn responded to all this drama and confirmed that her family did not purposefully choose not to greet her at her elimination. She said ” “My family are very well-known, I never asked any of them to come down or expected them to—they all have businesses and families. I was disappointed they were criticized. After the show was over, I texted or called all the kids to apologize.”