Here’s How Lady Gaga Is Taking Las Vegas By Storm

Lady Gaga is living the Las Vegas life and loving it! The pop star recently announced that she wants to have a one-year extension on her residency at the Las Vegas Strip. Gaga is expected to perform at least 36 shows during her time in Las Vegas, so Gaga fans, get ready for more music listening from this amazing singer!

Venue Specifics

According to casino.org, Gaga makes roughly $400,000 per show. Her stage production involves a 5,300 seat venue. The actual opening date, ticket prices and on-sale dates have not been announced yet. “It’s the land of Elvis, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, the Rat Pack, Elton John, Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli,” the pop sensation said of Vegas. Gaga must be head over heels in love with this amazing city!

A Stunning Performance

Gaga is a perfectionist when it comes to her craft. The Glamour Queen also puts on beautiful makeup for her shows. It is no wonder why MGM wants Gaga to stay in the Entertainment Capital of the World. The Born This Way Star wows the audience every time she sings. Fans from all around the world will have the opportunity to travel to Las Vegas to see Lady Gaga perform!