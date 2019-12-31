Hailee Steinfeld is going to start the New Year off right with her new song “Wrong Direction”. The upcoming new song will be released on January 1st, 2020 and has everyone thinking that it’s going to be about Niall Horan, the title possible a nod to One Direction. She announced the new song by posting a picture of a crumpled sheet of paper with the tile of the song “Wrong Direction” written on it in smudged ink. Tweeting the picture with the release date 1/1.

Hailee and Niall split last year after 11 months of dating. On her Instagram story, Hailee thanked 2019 and said she was “Thankful for all the lessons, the love, the heartbreak & the memories.” Love, heartbreak, lessons? It seems like the perfect combo to put into a song about your ex. Fans have been anticipating a diss track but who knows what Hailee has in store for us?

@HaileeSteinfeld just know that if you break Niall’s little heart with your new single, you’ll break mine too🥺💔 — Aldo Fernandez (@AldoBrooo) December 30, 2019

Others think that a diss track would be too obvious and that the title “Wrong Direction” means something different.

probably not. it could just be about taking the ‘wrong direction’ in life like ‘fucking perfect’ by pink. her shading niall like this is too blatant. — 🅜 (@topazreign) December 30, 2019

Pretty much everyone is on the same page when it comes to their excitement though. The New year can’t come soon enough.

I know this music video is gonna hit hard on New year's Eve and I can't wait to see it of course this is the perfect break out/up album — Matt Miller (@MillerMattR) December 30, 2019