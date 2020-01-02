Top 10 Best Celebrity Clapbacks

If you haven’t been up to speed on what’s been going on social media, I’m not talking about that disaster. Celebrities have been clapping back for a while now and we are thankful for them. Recently, Pink clapped back to a hater who said, “Pink looks so old that she should be named purple instead.” With this clapped back:

You must be from la. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every fucking minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll. https://t.co/3WcH2TRrHW — P!nk (@Pink) May 16, 2018

I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old. That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive. 🤙🏼 — P!nk (@Pink) May 16, 2018

One fan took it upon himself, tweeting to Pink, “Can’t wait to see when you’re 80. And if you’re still doing aerial stunts, all the better.” Which Pink had this response:

You know I will! I’ll call it “the wrinkles and rolls tour” https://t.co/DMXdgyu3dB — P!nk (@Pink) May 16, 2018

Stars like Resse Witherspoon and more applauded Pink’s response to a Twitter Troll, and even her fans. You think that’s amazing, just wait until you see our list of the best celebrity clapbacks.

Chrissy Teigen

We couldn’t do this list without the queen herself, no I’m not talking about Beyonce, but Chrissy Teigen. Chrissy has proved to us that she’s a queen of social media, cookbooks, award shows and of course everyone’s favorite, GIFs reactions and everything else. She has proven that she can throw down like no other when it comes to internet trolls. Our favorite has to be the one where John and her takes down Piers Morgan two years ago.

.@piersmorgan you could test us by announcing your retirement. — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 5, 2016

from what? trolling isn't a job (I've tried) — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 5, 2016

it keeps me nice and not-racist so sure, give it a go. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 6, 2016

There’s plenty where that came from.

Michael B. Jordan

You’re probably thinking, he’s hardly on Twitter, why would he be on this list? You see, whenever he is on Twitter, sometimes he serves great clap back. Earlier this year, he was on Ellen, promoting Black Panther and he talked about how his parents are living with him and they have a roommate relationship. Keep in mind, his parents live with him. Not the other way around.

This one user, (whos account has been suspended, maybe because he messed with the wrong celebrity) tweeted this out on the 22nd of February, shortly after the Ellen interviewed aired and he had the nerve to call MBJ out on his height and his parents:

Michael B Jordan Is A 5’9” Adult Man That Loves Anime & Lives With His Parents….Y’all Told Me All Of Those Things Were Unacceptable Though

— Chris (@chrisfrom_216) February 22, 2018

Luckily enough, Michael saw it shortly after and knew that he had to defend his height and his parents:

First of All I’m 6ft and they live with ME, put some respeck on my name. LOL…aaaand goku & naruto are real ones 🙌🏾 lol https://t.co/QspyHD2zwH — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) February 23, 2018

Another troll tried to get on the action of dragging Michael since he mentioned Naruto & Dragon Ball Z, in which Michael had a perfect response to that as well.

oh you’re into that kinda of anime…. the mainstream ones pic.twitter.com/K9980X7yS1 — 𝖎𝖒𝖆𝖓𝖎 🎐 (@imaniromney) February 23, 2018

Nah that was a softball for the anime uneducated 🤓 — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) February 23, 2018

Seriously, there’s nothing wrong with having your parents live with you and liking anime.

James Blunt

No context needed, actually

J.K Rowling

When she’s not breaking our hurts whenever she mentions something about Harry Potter, she serves clap backs like it comes naturally to her. Don’t be dissing the Williams sisters, Rob.

.@diegtristan8 "she is built like a man". Yeah, my husband looks just like this in a dress. You're an idiot. pic.twitter.com/BCvT10MYkI — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 11, 2015

Oprah Winfery

Now, we all know we don’t come after Oprah unless you want to be dragged by her, then get by dragged by Oprah.

Hillary Clinton

Trump made a typo in a tweet about her and Hillary did not let him live it down:

People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe. https://t.co/M7oK5Z6qwF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 1, 2017

Chris Evans

You might think, maybe Evans is actually a nice guy. He is, but that doesn’t mean he can’t serve great clap backs either.

I totally get it. It costs me 75k to brush my teeth. I must pre-select a brush, investigate types of paste, and periodically spit bullshit❄️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 17, 2017

Let’s be real, Coulter walked into that one on her own.

J.Lo

Remember last summer when someone thought that she photoshopped her abs?

In which they commented on the picture with, PHOTOSHOP, excuse me. Photoshop is one word, not two and Jenny from the block served you a nice cold one.

Jennifer replied: “Omg..just a smudged on the mirror…lol…not photoshop #lordblessthehaters #gymrat #youshouldtryit #wishtherwerephotoshopforhaters.”

Demi Lovato

Remember when Hasley criticised Demi for “Cool For The Summer”. Well, Demi clapped back and it was the most amazing way of doing so:

https://twitter.com/ddlovato/status/878357610403045376

Zendaya

She shuts down an internet troll for the right reasons.

https://twitter.com/kingsleyyy/status/825167738628747264

Can we find her @….I'd love for her to be a @dayabyzendaya model😍🤗😩 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 28, 2017

Show him how properly treat a plus size woman.