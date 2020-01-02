Here’s How To Take Expert-Level Travel Pics

Anyone with a phone is capable of snapping a quick photo which, unfortunately, does not necessarily ensure that the picture will be of any quality. Many wannabe photographers are left scratching their heads and wondering about how to take photos that are actually good. It certainly is no easy feat. Below is a guide to taking expert-level travel pics that offers the perfect advice for any summer vacation photo ops. Good luck!
1. At the beach
Photo by @life.through.my.glass Kyle Fredrickson (@life.through.my.glass) turned a corner on Kauai's Napali Coast to find a pod of spinner dolphins playing in the waves, the sun shining behind them. "What a surreal experience, watching the dolphins at complete peace and enjoying life," he writes in his caption.
The lighting at sunrise and sunset is easier to work with than the lighting during the middle of the day which is overhead and harsh. Keep an eye out for something interesting to focus your shot on.
2. In the snow
Snow, because it is so bright, can be tricky for your camera’s exposure meter. If you shoot in a snowy setting without adjusting any settings, your photo simply will not turn out well. Therefore, set your camera’s exposure compensation to +1. Try focusing on bright colors to offset the effects of the snow.
3. When it’s rainy or overcast
Featured photo by @sergeysuxov
Search for interesting reflections and colorful subjects. Use the lighting to your advantage. Be careful not to get your phone too wet.
4. When hiking
Photo by @mhansonphoto After a brief career in baseball, Michael Hanson (@mhansonphoto) started over as a photographer in the Pacific Northwest. "I was drawn to big water, big trees and wilderness, and I needed to move west" says Michael, who was born and raised in the American South, where he played in the minor league for the Atlanta Braves organization. "There are some really cool areas of the South, but not quite like the wide-open expanse and wildness of the West." Michael travels the world for photography assignments and returns home to the mountains and forests of Hood River, Oregon, where he has found inspiration in the area's natural beauty. "I wouldn't say I'm a landscape photographer, but I'm surrounded by these really beautiful places and find myself taking more pictures of them," he says. "I work a lot, but I also find major time to go outside. And when there is that ability to adventure in your backyard, life becomes really simple. I am either working — which I love — or outside playing — which I love."
Add a sense of scale to your landscape shots by including people. Use natural features as leading lines to draw your viewer into the scene. Then, add colorful hiking gear to contrast with the scenery.
5. At night
Night photography is extremely difficult without the right equipment. However, if you are shooting on a phone, try to stabilize it as much as possible so that it has a better chance to pick up light. Find any light and position it so that it falls directly on your subject.
6. Around water
Featured photo by @benthouard
Water shots do not turn out well when taken from a wide angle. Be careful not to get too close!
7. On the streets
Capture the most telling moments and scenes in your street photography. Markets make for great locations. Remember to look up!
8. In a room
Your photo may turn out too dark when shooting indoors. The fix is to balance your camera on a flat surface to keep it steady, that way it can let in more light.
9. People
So many shows, so many rhythms — this is Brazilian singer Anitta's (@anitta) favorite part about music festivals like Rock in Rio (@rockinrio) in Lisbon, Portugal, where she kicked off her world tour this past weekend. "My music is a rhythm you can't stop dancing to when you feel it," says Anitta. "It's fun, catchy and people go crazy when it starts playing."
Go for natural, candid shots that really capture an individual’s personality.
11. Movement (fireworks, athletes, etc.)
Featured photo by @filipefoto
To become a successful action photographer, you must know how to control your camera’s shutter speed. Higher shutter speeds freeze action while lower shutter speeds show something in motion. You can manually change the shutter speed on the iPhone camera.
12. Animals
Photo by @the_wanderinglens This bright 🐥 went diving for Lisa Michele Burns' (@the_wanderinglens) cookie crumbs in water off of Queenstown, New Zealand. "I sunk the camera and snapped this shot," she writes in her caption, "then happy-danced on the shores when I saw the result."
Shoot in their natural habitat and get down to their level. Try focusing on their eyes. After all, eyes the window to the soul.
13. Food
Photo by @vickysdonuts S'more doughnuts, pineapple-shaped doughnuts, pastel-frosted doughnuts — you name a shape or flavor, and Vicky Graham of Vicky's Donuts (@vickysdonuts) has probably created it. "I don't think people had really seen anything like them before," says Vicky, who opened her shop in London in 2015. While she loves experimenting, Vicky doesn't shy away from old favorites, like chocolate glaze with sprinkles. "They are just really fun to do," says Vicky of her creations. "And because they are deep-fried, the wait time is two minutes — instant gratification!"
Yes, Instagram, holding your phone above your food is one way to take a food pic. Another secret, however, is to find good lighting (natural light is preferred, and napkins make great reflectors). Wide aperture lenses make food look even more appealing. Fortunately, iPhones are fixed at a wide aperture.
14. Landscapes
Photo by @mmeyers76 A spectacularly pink Arizona sunset is made even better with the addition of Steve, a stuffed unicorn that Mike Meyers (@mmeyers76) bought at the start of a road trip. "I have no idea what compelled me to buy Steve," he writes in the caption of his #WHP🦄 submission, "but he seems all right with it all, especially if we keep taking him to places like this."
Shoot during magic hour, the hour closest to sunrise and to sunset, for the best possible landscape pictures. Remember to have a clearly defined subject and to include elements in the foreground, middle ground background.
15. Seascapes
Photo by @dennisschmelz With the help of a drone, cinematographer Dennis Schmelz (@dennisschmelz) photographed this fishing boat sailing by in Norway. "It looks like a painting," he says. "The reflection in the water, the calm sea and the snowy landscape — everything fits perfectly together."
Find a vantage point that will allow you to capture the vivid blues of the ocean as well as something interesting in the foreground to contrast the colors of the sea and sky.