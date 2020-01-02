Here’s How To Take Expert-Level Travel Pics

Anyone with a phone is capable of snapping a quick photo which, unfortunately, does not necessarily ensure that the picture will be of any quality. Many wannabe photographers are left scratching their heads and wondering about how to take photos that are actually good. It certainly is no easy feat. Below is a guide to taking expert-level travel pics that offers the perfect advice for any summer vacation photo ops. Good luck!

1. At the beach

The lighting at sunrise and sunset is easier to work with than the lighting during the middle of the day which is overhead and harsh. Keep an eye out for something interesting to focus your shot on.

2. In the snow

Snow, because it is so bright, can be tricky for your camera’s exposure meter. If you shoot in a snowy setting without adjusting any settings, your photo simply will not turn out well. Therefore, set your camera’s exposure compensation to +1. Try focusing on bright colors to offset the effects of the snow.

3. When it’s rainy or overcast

Search for interesting reflections and colorful subjects. Use the lighting to your advantage. Be careful not to get your phone too wet.

4. When hiking

Add a sense of scale to your landscape shots by including people. Use natural features as leading lines to draw your viewer into the scene. Then, add colorful hiking gear to contrast with the scenery.

5. At night

Night photography is extremely difficult without the right equipment. However, if you are shooting on a phone, try to stabilize it as much as possible so that it has a better chance to pick up light. Find any light and position it so that it falls directly on your subject.

6. Around water

Water shots do not turn out well when taken from a wide angle. Be careful not to get too close!

7. On the streets

Capture the most telling moments and scenes in your street photography. Markets make for great locations. Remember to look up!

8. In a room

Your photo may turn out too dark when shooting indoors. The fix is to balance your camera on a flat surface to keep it steady, that way it can let in more light.

9. People

Go for natural, candid shots that really capture an individual’s personality.

11. Movement (fireworks, athletes, etc.)

To become a successful action photographer, you must know how to control your camera’s shutter speed. Higher shutter speeds freeze action while lower shutter speeds show something in motion. You can manually change the shutter speed on the iPhone camera.

12. Animals

Shoot in their natural habitat and get down to their level. Try focusing on their eyes. After all, eyes the window to the soul.

13. Food

Yes, Instagram, holding your phone above your food is one way to take a food pic. Another secret, however, is to find good lighting (natural light is preferred, and napkins make great reflectors). Wide aperture lenses make food look even more appealing. Fortunately, iPhones are fixed at a wide aperture.

14. Landscapes

Shoot during magic hour, the hour closest to sunrise and to sunset, for the best possible landscape pictures. Remember to have a clearly defined subject and to include elements in the foreground, middle ground background.

15. Seascapes

Find a vantage point that will allow you to capture the vivid blues of the ocean as well as something interesting in the foreground to contrast the colors of the sea and sky.

