Demi Lovato Praises Wilmer Valderrama’s Engagement

Demi Lovato expresses nothing but happiness for her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, as he gracefully transitioning into a new stage in life – marriage. The That 70s Show star proposed to model Amanda Pacheco in San Diego, California on January 1st. Lovato and Valderrama dated on and off for six years, from 2010 to 2016.

Happy As Friends

In 2016, Valderrama and Lovato posted this note, which explains that they want fans to understand that the two of them, from that point on, will remain friends and nothing more. Fans were quite upset with the news of the split but the two Hollywood stars think that they are better off as friends due to their various differences. There is no better way to end a relationship than amicably and respectfully.

Demi Dating

Since Valderrama, the “Heart Attack” singer dated model Austin Wilson, whom she recently called it quits with. Lovato wants to focus on herself, work projects, and her relationship with God. She does not want anything to get in the way of that. Lovato has always been very family-oriented as well and she heavily relies on them as a loyal support system. She also has any friends who she can count on. Lovato is lucky that she has so many good opportunities coming her way along with a positive attitude on her ex-boyfriend’s upcoming married life.