JLo Prepares for Super Bowl Performance In Miami

On February 2nd, 2020, Jennifer Lopez is set to perform at the Super Bowl LIV. The game will take place in sunny Miami, Florida at the Hard Rock Stadium. The actress, singer, and dancer will perform alongside Shakira. Even if you are not a sports fan, you are bound to enjoy watching JLo rock the house!

Super Bowl Surprises

The timeless megastar will leave her show to the imagination, and everyone on her team is working incredibly hard. Lopez says, “I cannot tease or reveal, but we are rehearsing. I started in December, now it’s crunch time. We’re all coming back, we’re all excited. It’s going to be a great show, what can I tell you? We’re going to try to give the best Super Bowl ever.” Looks like JLo is preparing for one slamming Super Bowl!

A Well-Deserved Award

The “On the Floor” songstress wore Richard Quinn’s floral print dress to the 31st Palm Springs Film Festival on January 2nd. JLo was born to wear this dress! She received the Spotlight Award for her role as Ramona in Hustlers and this accolade is known to often lead to an Oscar Nomination. Lopez hopes that she wins an award and we cannot wait to see her perform at the Super Bowl!