Is Stormi Webster finally following her mother, Kylie Jenner‘s footsteps and getting into the makeup biz? We all remember that absolutely adorable video Kylie posted of Stormi trying on her mom’s lip kit. Her lipstick application should use some work but, we all have to start somewhere right? Well, apparently Stormi’s learning the tools of the trade from her mom and could be coming out with a collab pretty soon.

On January 2, 2020, Kylie took to Instagram to show some of her upcoming work. In the photo, Stormi leans over a bunch of different papers some showing different color swatches and combinations and another showing a mock-up of packaging with Stormi’s name on it. On one of the papers, it reads “Kylie Cosmetics Valentines Day Collection 2020.” And while it’s not certain that Stormi is really leading this collection it is exciting to see her get involved. Stormi’s birthday is also coming up on February 1st so maybe this collection could double as a Valentine’s/Stormi’s Birthday collection? Fingers crossed!