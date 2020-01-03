Surprise! Baby No. 3 For The Ace Family

The Ace Family is starting the new year with a new addition. YouTuber Catherine Paiz, surprised fans when she took to Instagram to post a photo of her growing baby bump.

Fiancé Austin McBroom retaliates the same excitement for the new family addition. McBroom commented on Paiz’s Instagram announcement, “I am the happiest father in the world with two beautiful princesses and soon to be handsome son.”

McBroom posted his own Instagram reveal of the new baby with a video of a 3D ultrasound.

It’s uncertain how far along Paiz is but she admitted on her Instagram that it was becoming more difficult to hide her bump while still creating content for the family’s YouTube channel.

The Mcbroom baby boy news follows after a strenuous time for the Ace Family. In October 2019, the controversy was stirred when YouTuber Cole Carrigan accused McBroom of raping a young woman. McBroom denied all the accusations and claimed he was falling victim to extortion defamation and slander.

Paiz did not address the accusations but remained by McBroom’s side. No legal actions were taken against McBroom.

With the start of a new year and a new decade, a new baby to join Elle and Alaia is the joyful turn the Ace Family needed. We’ll be waiting for the updates of baby boy McBroom!