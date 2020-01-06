Spring is just around the corner and that means it’s almost time to transition your wardrobe for lighter items and break out the pastels. Transitioning your wardrobe over from winter to spring can be an easy task with a few staple pieces! Items like neutral sweaters, jeans and booties are easy to style as the weather gets warmer. Check out a few of our favorite pieces right here!

Pastel Top

Pastel tops are the perfect way to start off Spring! The lighter color will get you right in the spirit of the new season and can be easily layered with jackets and sweaters. Choose a piece with a fun detail like a ruffle for a sophisticated and stylish look.

Neutral Sweater

A neutral sweater in cream, light pink, beige or light gray is an option to keep in mind as you make the transition to spring outfits. Sweaters in these shades are softer colors to wear as the weather gets warmer and will brighten up your outfits.

Jeans

Owning a good pair of jeans is a great idea because they can be rolled up as the weather gets warmer. You can pair them with a lighter top but they will still keep you warm throughout the day without overheating you. You can find cute pairs with patterns or in pastel colors too!

Booties

Booties are the ideal pair of shoes for spring because they will keep your feet warm and comfortable without making you sweat. You can wear them with a pair of jeans, skirts and dresses! They come in a variety of shades but brown is softer for a spring look!

Light Jacket

As the weather gets warmer, you will want to start wearing warmer jackets. Layering pieces together under a jacket is the perfect option as the weather shifts all around over the next few months. Light fur jackets and denim jackets are two options to consider because they’re stylish and easy to obtain.