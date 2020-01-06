Abbreviating “2020” Could Lead To Fraud

The new year is proving to be beneficial for scam artists just because of the year itself. Authorities are warning that shortening “2020” to just “20” when writing the date could leave you vulnerable to fraud. Instead of abbreviating, just write out the whole date it prohibits the chance of scammers to forge the date on documents and paperwork.

Many people are sending out the warning to the public. The NYPD 120th Precinct went to Twitter to spread the word.

Crime Prevention tip of the day, Never Abbreviate 2020 when signing documents! For example 1/5/20 could be altered to 1/5/2018. Abbreviating the year can lead to fraud, Prevent yourself from becoming a Victim. pic.twitter.com/2YR5qRcK7U — NYPD 120th Precinct (@NYPD120Pct) January 3, 2020

Not only is there the challenge of getting used to writing 2020 instead of 2019, but now we have to be aware of these scamming possibilities.

Some may be skeptical of this issue, but for example, is there’s a stale check laying around that’s dated 1/4/20, someone could find it and easily alter the date to 1/4/2021 and just like that, the check is no longer stale. The same can be done with a contract. If you sign a credit contract and date it 1/4/20 the lender could easily add “19” to the end of that date and claim you owe more than a year’s worth of payments. In either situation, the result is not something very pleasant for the one who abbreviated the date.

In the end, as a safety precaution to your bank account, credit and everything else super important – write out the whole date. There’s no evidence of this type of scamming yet but better to be safe than sorry, it won’t be much longer until someone tries the trick.