The 77th annual Golden Globes were held on January 5, 2020. This year though, the show went meatless. Guests at the event were served vegan meals in an effort to raise awareness about climate change.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria supported the last-minute menu change by commenting, “If there’s a way we can, not change the world, but save the planet, maybe we can get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to the issue about climate change.”

The Golden Globes plant-based menu consisted of a chilled golden beet soup garnished with shaved candy-striped beets and pistachios, followed by king oyster mushroom “scallops” and wild mushroom risotto, paired with roasted baby purple and green brussels sprouts and carrots. A vegan opera dome dessert ended the meal on a sweet note. Natural spring water was provided in glass bottles instead of the usual plastic Fiji water like years prior, to support the conservation of saving the planet.

Some supported the positive planet conservation message, others did not.

This is the plant based meal being given to all guests at the Golden Globe Awards this year. No option with meat at all. No choice. Welcome to Hollywood in 2020 where vegan extremists rule. 🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/8r7hSxfN0o — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) January 5, 2020

Initial pushback was present as the menu change occurred just two weeks before the event, but The Beverly Hilton, where the event took place, eventually agreed. The hotel’s chief executive understood the potential of the positive message the menu-change could cause.

Soria attributes the way we eat to the crisis of climate. The way we grow food, what we eat and how we dispose of it is a large contributor.