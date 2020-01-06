15 DIY Ideas to Spice Up Your Dorm Room

Just recently got accepted to college? Or, are you already dreaming about redecorating for next year as you begin to study for finals? Here are some cheap DIY ideas you can work on during the summer as you count down the days for the spring semester!

Hanging Organizer

Photo by Gurl

Make this hanging organizer from some small buckets and rope! Check out how to make your own here.

Laundry Room Jar

Photo by HerCampus

Such a fab way to keep spare change around. Learn how to make it here.

Christmas Light Photo Board

Photo by Smartycents

Christmas lights always make me feel a little brighter. Your can make your own board by checking this out.

Flower Mirror

Photo by All Women’s Talk

This mirror will make you feel super fresh pepped up as you get ready for your 8 a.m. class. All you have to do is glue fake flowers on your mirror to get this super cute look.

Yarn Art

Photo by Oleander and Palm

This super chic yet super easy art project will give your room awesome vibes. Create your own by looking here.

Mini Cacti Garden

Photo by Babble

This mini cacti garden will add so much more life into your dorm room.

Patterned Dry Erase Board

Photo by Gurl

Sick of a plain old white board? Use this DIY idea to spruce it up a bit!

Polka-dot Door

Photo by SarahHearts

Switch up those cellar-looking dorm room doors with a cute polka-dot pattern that will make everyone in your hall happy to look at.

Wall Bag Holders

Photo by Coco29

These bag hangers are so adorable, I can’t even handle it. This DIY project will surely impress your friends.

Geometric Shape Decor

Photo by Brit+Co.

Just use get some straws and paint and your ready to go! Learn how to make them here.

Charger Station

Photo by Gurl

This cute DIY charger station will keep all of your wires nice and neat.

3D Butterfly Wall Art

Photo by DIY Projects For Teens

These butterflies are super cute and super easy to make in a jiffy.

Flower Lights

Photo by HerCampus

These lights will make you feel like you’re in a tropical paradise instead of your cold dorm room.

Wastebasket Nightstand

Photo by Ana Antunes Home Styling

Have an old wastebasket lying around? Flip it around and make it a nightstand!

Hanging Laundry Hamper

Photo by Getting Nice in the Midwest

A fancy hanging laundry bag is much more efficient, trust me.

