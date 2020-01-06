15 DIY Ideas to Spice Up Your Dorm Room

Just recently got accepted to college? Or, are you already dreaming about redecorating for next year as you begin to study for finals? Here are some cheap DIY ideas you can work on during the summer as you count down the days for the spring semester!

Make this hanging organizer from some small buckets and rope! Check out how to make your own here.

Such a fab way to keep spare change around. Learn how to make it here.

Christmas lights always make me feel a little brighter. Your can make your own board by checking this out.

This mirror will make you feel super fresh pepped up as you get ready for your 8 a.m. class. All you have to do is glue fake flowers on your mirror to get this super cute look.

This super chic yet super easy art project will give your room awesome vibes. Create your own by looking here.

This mini cacti garden will add so much more life into your dorm room.

Sick of a plain old white board? Use this DIY idea to spruce it up a bit!

Switch up those cellar-looking dorm room doors with a cute polka-dot pattern that will make everyone in your hall happy to look at.

These bag hangers are so adorable, I can’t even handle it. This DIY project will surely impress your friends.

Just use get some straws and paint and your ready to go! Learn how to make them here.

Charger Station

This cute DIY charger station will keep all of your wires nice and neat.

These butterflies are super cute and super easy to make in a jiffy.

These lights will make you feel like you’re in a tropical paradise instead of your cold dorm room.

Have an old wastebasket lying around? Flip it around and make it a nightstand!

Hanging Laundry Hamper

A fancy hanging laundry bag is much more efficient, trust me.