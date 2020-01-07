Billy Porter’s Boyfriends 2020: Who Is Billy Dating Now?

Billy Porter is an American performer and actor. You may know Porter as the first openly gay black man to be nominated and win in any lead acting categories during 2019 Emmys. And speaking of categories, you may also know Porter lead role in FX, hit show POSE, an inspiring show set in the 1980s, it’s a dance musical inspired by young black and Latina trans community. When Porter is away from creating a difference for young black and Latina LGBTQ community, here is a look of his love life that will make you smile from ear to ear.

Dating history

Porter was very private with his dating life until he met his partner Adam Smith, at a mutual friend’s dinner party at the Sosa Borella in Los Angles. During an interview at the People’s magazine, Porter states “I was like, ‘Oh, well, I’ll be sittin’ next to this handsome specimen tonight!'” While the two became close and flirtatious, at the time Smith was married to his first wife. However, over the years they soon got a divorce and Smith found true love with his former husband Porter.

But before their loved emerged into a fairytale love story, there are also some ups and downs like any other ordinary relationship. During their first stages of dating, they soon split among 2010. Porter found the two extremely attached to one another in many ways, that we will describe what a real soul mate is. During the split, Porter told People’s magazine that after seeing a therapist he quoted, “I didn’t know what it looked like before, and it was after that I realized: ‘Oh, s—, that’s the one that got away! But now that I know what it looks like, the next time it shows up, I will be ready.”

Adam Smith

After experiencing a broken heart, and realizing who Porter truly is, he believed that true love will come back around. Which his dream came true, During Smith’s birthday in 2015, the two went to a Hamilton at a public theater, Smith had other plans up his sleeve. After the show during a ride out in New York city to dinner, Smith pulled out a ring and expressed his love for Porter for another chance. Porter states, “He was the one that got away — so it wasn’t hard. The yes came easy and immediately!”.

During a private, yet exquisite ceremony on January 14, 2017. And with the help of Porter’s sister Mary, she became a minister to set the two love birds into new lovers. Throughout the years of the beautiful couple, the two have formed amazing fashion statements on the red carpet. Smith has always been supportive with Porter during his set on Pose or offset at Pride marches, photoshoots and more!

Whoever said true love doesn’t exist, Porter and Smith prove everyone wrong. to see more of Porter work it on FX hit show, Pose, it is hired every Sunday at nine pm!